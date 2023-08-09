Countries
Who’s at fault? Richmond Police ask for information related to electric scooter fatality
Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A 38-year-old man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and electric scooter on Saturday morning at 201 N. Lombardy St. at the intersection of Grove Avenue in Richmond.

Vidal Smith, 38, of Richmond, was transported to a local hospital, but died later due to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Sienna van, was not injured and has not been identified though the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

The Richmond Police Department crash team determined the scooter was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue. The Toyota was travelling north on North Lombardy Street when the two collided.

Investigators are seeking more information on the crash that occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

