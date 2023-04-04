Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswe need to use all the tools we have distracted driving is nhtsas focus in april
U.S./World

‘We need to use all the tools we have’: Distracted driving is NHTSA’s focus in April

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distraction-related fatalities increased 12 percent from 3,154 in 2020 to 3,522 in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Despite these numbers, NHTSA suspects that distraction as the cause of fatal crashes is underreported because of the difficult nature in detection during an investigation.

NHTSA is kicking off its annual U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while distracted. From April 3 to 10, police will double down on distracted drivers.

“These new data tell us just how much harm distracted driving can cause and why a nationwide campaign is more important today than ever,” NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said. “We need to use all the tools we have to reduce distracted driving: state laws, education and outreach, and disabling of phones while driving can all work to save lives.”

The impact of distracted driving is even clearer with new data from NHTSA’s “The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes, 2019.” Released in February 2023, the report estimated distraction by observing driver behavior in real settings. Distraction was found to be involved in 29 percent of all crashes, killing 10,546 individuals, injuring 1.3 million and creating $98.2 billion in economic costs.

From April 3 to 10, NHTSA’s campaign targets drivers aged 18 to 34, who are more likely to die in a distraction-affected crash than any other age group. The campaign, in its ninth year, is funded by a $5 million national media buy in English and Spanish on television, radio and digital platforms.

The United States Department of Transportation released the federal government’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, the nation’s roadmap for addressing traffic fatalities and injuries, in early 2022. In February, the next phase of its strategy, Call to Action campaign was launched. The strategy is complemented by safety funding in the nation’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In the coming weeks, NHTSA will have 2022 data available, but a 2021 analysis revealed that traffic crashes increased 10.5 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why
2 Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job
3 City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
4 Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023
5 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?

Latest News

police
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Mosby Street homicide, seek info from public

Chris Graham
prison jail
Virginia

Jury convicts man accused of running meth from Harrisonburg to Bristol

Crystal Graham

A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas, man last week for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

ncaa tournament
Sports

We’re all arguing about a women’s hoops game: This is great for women’s hoops

Chris Graham

I want to join the chorus of people harrumphing over the nonsense that came out of the women’s national title game, but I can’t.

new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck

Crystal Graham
leland melvin astronaut nasa chasing space
Culture

Retired NASA astronaut to share story at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Crystal Graham
Local

Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Motorcyclist dead from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy