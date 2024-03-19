Countries
Home Waynesboro: Dry conditions warrant ban on open burning through weekend
Local

Waynesboro: Dry conditions warrant ban on open burning through weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bonfire
(© Carolina Jaramillo – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro has issued a ban on open burning through Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m.

With the ongoing dry and windy conditions in the Central Shenandoah Valley, open burning is prohibited within the City of Waynesboro.

The ban includes any cooking fires with an open flame such as wood burning grills, outdoor fire pits and camp fires.

Enclosed charcoal grills, gas grills, and pellet stoves are exempt from this ban.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons.

Any questions may be directed to the Waynesboro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 942-6730.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

