Waynesboro: Dry conditions warrant ban on open burning through weekend

The City of Waynesboro has issued a ban on open burning through Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m.

With the ongoing dry and windy conditions in the Central Shenandoah Valley, open burning is prohibited within the City of Waynesboro.

The ban includes any cooking fires with an open flame such as wood burning grills, outdoor fire pits and camp fires.

Enclosed charcoal grills, gas grills, and pellet stoves are exempt from this ban.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons.

Any questions may be directed to the Waynesboro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 942-6730.

