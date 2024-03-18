Countries
Home Fire weather watch advisory issued for Virginia, DC, West Virginia due to low humidity, dry conditions
Climate, US & World

Fire weather watch advisory issued for Virginia, DC, West Virginia due to low humidity, dry conditions

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wildfire
(© Fernando Astasio Avila – Shutterstock)

A fire weather watch is in effect for much of Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington has issued the advisory due to the potential of high fire danger Wednesday from late morning through Wednesday evening.

Winds are expected from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity is expected to be as low as 20 percent.

The dry conditions and low humidity results in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fire.

The advisory was issued for Northern, Central and Northwest Virginia, Washington, D.C. metro, and the Eastern West Virginia panhandle.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire conditions may occur.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

