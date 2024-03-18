Fire weather watch advisory issued for Virginia, DC, West Virginia due to low humidity, dry conditions

A fire weather watch is in effect for much of Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington has issued the advisory due to the potential of high fire danger Wednesday from late morning through Wednesday evening.

Winds are expected from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity is expected to be as low as 20 percent.

The dry conditions and low humidity results in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fire.

The advisory was issued for Northern, Central and Northwest Virginia, Washington, D.C. metro, and the Eastern West Virginia panhandle.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire conditions may occur.