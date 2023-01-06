Waterline work to impact service, traffic along South Main Street through April

A waterline project in Harrisonburg beginning next week and continuing into the spring will cause periodic impacts to water service and traffic on the southern edge of the city.

Work is expected to begin Monday to replace approximately 1,700 feet of 12-inch waterline along South Main Street between Reedy Circle and the Harrisonburg Travel Center truck stop near the Interstate 81 interchange.

The line has experienced multiple leaks since being installed in 1983 due to corrosive soil in the area, leading Harrisonburg Public Utilities to move toward installing a new line with a protective polyethylene wrap to protect from corrosion and extend the expected life of the new pipe.

Work in the area is expected to continue through April.

Traffic management throughout the project will require the center lane and one southbound lane in this area to be closed at times depending on the work taking place. One northbound lane and one southbound lane will remain open at all times.

Drivers are asked to use caution in this area as work crews will be on site and be mindful of the potential for changing lane closures.

Harrisonburg Public Utilities has notified area businesses if their water service will be impacted by the work, with service disruptions anticipated for Monday in addition to taking place periodically throughout the duration of the project.

Water service impacts are expected to take place between Carpenter Lane and the Harrisonburg Travel Center.

Questions may be directed to Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department by calling (540) 434-9959.