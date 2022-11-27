Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news washington commanders edge atlanta falcons 19 13 on rainy day at fedex
Sports

Washington Commanders edge Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on rainy day at FedEx

Chris Graham
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

Taylor Heinicke passed for two TDs on a rainy Sunday at FedEx Field, but the story of the day for the Washington Commanders was the big day from Brian Robinson Jr. in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson, who made his rookie debut on Oct. 9 after recovering from injuries sustained in an Aug. 29 shooting, ran for 105 yards on 18 carries, and had two catches for 20 yards and a first quarter TD through the air.

The Commanders (7-5) took the lead for good on a Heinicke-to-John Bates 16-yard TD pass at the 4:03 mark of the third quarter.

Joey Slye missed the extra point, but the TD made it 16-10 Washington.

A 48-yard Younghoe Koo field goal cut the margin in half going into the fourth quarter, but Slye was able to connect on a 45-yard field goal try with 9:05 left in regulation to push the margin back to six.

The Falcons (5-7) drove to the Washington 2 on their final drive, but Kendall Fuller intercepted a Marcus Mariota pass in the end zone with 58 seconds to go to seal the win.

Mariota was 15-of-25 for 174 yards, a TD, the last-minute INT, and a 77.8 pass-efficiency rating.

Atlanta ran for 167 yards on 29 attempts.

Heinicke was 14-of-23 for 138 yards, two TDs, an INT and an 88.7 passer rating on the day.

The win leaves Washington in the eighth spot in the NFC standings, a half-game behind the New York Giants (7-4) and at this writing in a virtual tie with the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) for the final wild-card spot.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore ravens

Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27
Scott German
coach mox

Women’s Basketball: Virginia defeats ECU, 72-50; 8-0 for the first time in 30 years
Chris Graham

A 17-3 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia went on to a solid 72-50 win over East Carolina on Sunday to close out the Cavalier Classic.

christopher darnell jones

Chris Jones wasn’t bullied by his victims: They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time
Chris Graham

A man at Home Depot last night told me that his wife told him that Chris Jones was being bullied by UVA Football players because he wasn’t good enough to make the team.

soccer throw

Women’s Soccer: Top-seeded UCLA scores in OT, ends UVA’s season in NCAA Tournament
Scott Ratcliffe
baltimore ravens

Preview: Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday to face Jacksonville Jaguars
Roger Gonzalez
uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: Virginia holds off Minnesota, wins, 73-70, to improve to 7-0
Chris Graham
odu football

ODU falls to South Alabama, 27-20: Season ends on five-game losing streak
Chris Graham