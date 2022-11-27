Washington Commanders edge Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on rainy day at FedEx

Taylor Heinicke passed for two TDs on a rainy Sunday at FedEx Field, but the story of the day for the Washington Commanders was the big day from Brian Robinson Jr. in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson, who made his rookie debut on Oct. 9 after recovering from injuries sustained in an Aug. 29 shooting, ran for 105 yards on 18 carries, and had two catches for 20 yards and a first quarter TD through the air.

The Commanders (7-5) took the lead for good on a Heinicke-to-John Bates 16-yard TD pass at the 4:03 mark of the third quarter.

Joey Slye missed the extra point, but the TD made it 16-10 Washington.

A 48-yard Younghoe Koo field goal cut the margin in half going into the fourth quarter, but Slye was able to connect on a 45-yard field goal try with 9:05 left in regulation to push the margin back to six.

The Falcons (5-7) drove to the Washington 2 on their final drive, but Kendall Fuller intercepted a Marcus Mariota pass in the end zone with 58 seconds to go to seal the win.

Mariota was 15-of-25 for 174 yards, a TD, the last-minute INT, and a 77.8 pass-efficiency rating.

Atlanta ran for 167 yards on 29 attempts.

Heinicke was 14-of-23 for 138 yards, two TDs, an INT and an 88.7 passer rating on the day.

The win leaves Washington in the eighth spot in the NFC standings, a half-game behind the New York Giants (7-4) and at this writing in a virtual tie with the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) for the final wild-card spot.