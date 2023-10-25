Countries
Football, Health, Sports

Want to know why COVID is still an issue? Let’s ask former NFL punter Pat McAfee

Chris Graham
espn
(© HTGanzo- stock.adobe.com)

COVID is still hanging around. Wonder where we’d be if we didn’t have sports radio shock jocks telling people that the vaccines may kill them?

“Aaron Rodgers will join us at 1:05. He’ll be breaking down all the latest vaccinations — and that’s it.”

This was former NFL punter Pat McAfee opening his show on Tuesday, playing his redneck contrarian shtick on the former Barstool Sports property that ESPN decided that it had to have to anchor its flailing daily TV talk lineup.

The context for why this is news is, the former punter most recently known for ruining whatever was left of “College GameDay” was revealed to be paying noted keyboard vaccine researcher Aaron Rodgers gobs of cash to be on his weekday screamfest.

This tidbit came out a couple of weeks ago, and you could tell from the rest of the intro for Rodgers that the criticism lobbed at McAfee over the disclosure that he has to pay people to be his friend hit close to home.

“We won’t talk about anything else. Obviously, that is all we talk about the entire time, even though that’s maybe the only thing that people seem to cover in one particular part of the world, and then they say that’s all we talk about. Interesting stuff. But Aaron Rodgers will be coming on.”

COVID is still killing a thousand Americans a day, smartass, and a big reason why is COVID vaccine skeptics like Rodgers, who is such an asshole that he actually skipped the vaccines in favor of ivermectin, an animal dewormer used in humans to treat scabies, and thought it made him sound intelligent to admit this publicly.

We never did get to the 90 percent vaccination threshold that would have prevented the COVID waves that hit us in the fall of 2021, the early winter of 2022 and then earlier this year.

You can thank geniuses like McAfee, Rodgers, Joe Rogan – people who should, and probably do, know better.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

