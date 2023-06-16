Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy

Virginia’s unemployment rate is down below 3 percent, a rare feat, with the Virginia Employment Commission reporting Friday that the rate dipped to 2.9 percent in May.

So much for the narrative that Joe Biden’s economy is tanking, eh?

And just as good news in the numbers is that the labor force also increased by 23,536, to 4,574,349, a sign that more people are looking for work, a continued reversal of the trend from the end of the Trump era.

The U.S. unemployment rate was at 3.7 percent in May. Virginia tends to have a rate a half-point to a point below the national average, not because of anything special that we do, necessarily, but more a factor of our proximity to D.C., the seat of the federal government, and the big Navy presence in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Lots of federal jobs, basically.

Don’t let Republicans tell you it’s anything they’re doing.

They don’t like federal government, remember.