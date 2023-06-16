Countries
Virginia's unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy
Virginia

Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia business economy
(© michaklootwijk – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s unemployment rate is down below 3 percent, a rare feat, with the Virginia Employment Commission reporting Friday that the rate dipped to 2.9 percent in May.

So much for the narrative that Joe Biden’s economy is tanking, eh?

And just as good news in the numbers is that the labor force also increased by 23,536, to 4,574,349, a sign that more people are looking for work, a continued reversal of the trend from the end of the Trump era.

The U.S. unemployment rate was at 3.7 percent in May. Virginia tends to have a rate a half-point to a point below the national average, not because of anything special that we do, necessarily, but more a factor of our proximity to D.C., the seat of the federal government, and the big Navy presence in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Lots of federal jobs, basically.

Don’t let Republicans tell you it’s anything they’re doing.

They don’t like federal government, remember.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

