Sports

Virginia Tech holds off late rally, upsets preseason #1 North Carolina, 80-72

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team moved to 1-0 in the ACC on the season with a 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies dominated for most of the game but saw a double-digit lead cut to three late before holding on.

Tech led 57-39 with 12:38 to go, but a 25-10 run by UNC cut to close with just three minutes to go.

“We needed today. We needed the Tar Heels, someone of that ilk, to play and that heightened sense of awareness and embracing the grit and the grime that goes along with winning games of this nature,” Tech coach Mike Young said, according to The Roanoke Times. “A good day for the Hokies.

“They didn’t blink. A level of toughness and a level of resolve when the heat’s on.”

Justyn Mutts was unguardable at times, scoring 27 points and pulling down 11 rebounds as Tech moved to 8-1 on the season.

“Just being more aggressive,” Mutts said. “My coaches, my teammates keep telling me to take more shots. … A lot of times I pass stuff up. Just looking to score more than I have in the past. That’s not really something I always look for myself, as much as I try to get my teammates involved. But just trying to do that a little more today.”

Tech shot 50.8 percent from the field and Mutts made 12 of his 16 shots on the day.

Sean Pedulla had 14 points for Tech while Hunter Cattoor had 13 and Grant Basile had 12.

Tech returns to action on Wednesday when they face Dayton at 8 p.m.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

