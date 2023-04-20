Countries
newsvirginia tech guard darius maddox lands out of the transfer portal at george mason
Sports

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox lands out of the transfer portal at George Mason

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia tech acc
Virginia Tech celebrates Darius Maddox’s game-winning three in the Hokies’ win over Clemson in the 2022 ACC Tournament. Photo: ACC

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox is headed to George Mason to play for new coach Tony Skinn.

Maddox, a rising senior, missed the final 14 games of the 2022-2023 season at Tech due to an undisclosed family matter.

In 20 games, 19 starts, the 6’5” Bowie, Md., native averaged 8.5 points in 29.5 minutes per game.

His shooting was way, way down from his sophomore season numbers – 37.4 percent from the field in 2022-2023, down from 51.3 percent in 2021-2022, and 32.3 percent from three last season, down from 51.9 percent the year before.

Maddox went for double figures in scoring in 10 of his 20 appearances last season, including 13, on 5-of-9 shooting, 3-of-4 from three, in the Hokies’ 78-68 loss at Virginia on Jan. 18.

His highlight at Tech was his game-winning, buzzer-beating three in the first round of the 2022 ACC Tournament that propelled the Hokies to an improbable four-game run to the program’s first ACC Tournament championship.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

