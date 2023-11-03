Countries
Home Virginia Tech professor Rodney Gaines takes home top honors at Mr. Universe, Mr. World events
Sports

Virginia Tech professor Rodney Gaines takes home top honors at Mr. Universe, Mr. World events

Chris Graham
Published date:
rodney gaines
Rodney Gaines stands with his 2023 AAU World Bodybuilding Championships award. Photo: Rodney Gaines/Virginia Tech

Dr. Rodney Gaines, a triple Hokie who returned to his alma mater to head up a grad program in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise, took home two top honors at the 2023 Amateur Athletic Union Mr. Universe and Mr. World Championships.

Gaines, a 1989 Tech alum who also has his master’s and Ph.D. from the school, was named the AAU Senior Male Athlete of the Year and the Overall Male Athlete of the Year for Strength Sports.

Gaines also won the AAU Sports Model and Fashion Model categories within the Mr. Universe and World Championship events.

Gaines returned to Virginia Tech this summer to take a position as a collegiate associate professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Prior to his return to Tech, Gaines had spent the past five years as an assistant professor at Hampton University, after stints at the University of Rhode Island, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University and Liberty University.

Gaines had previously taught weight training at Virginia Tech during his time as a grad student from 1994-1996.

During his time as an undergrad, he was a walk-on member of the Hokies baseball team.

