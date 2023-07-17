Countries
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner calls passport backlog a ‘crisis’ in the U.S.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner calls passport backlog a ‘crisis’ in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Kittiphan – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. State Department is estimated to receive 25 million more requests in 2023 for passports.

Last year, the department received a record 22 million requests.

In a press conference in Washington D.C. Friday, Sen. Mark R. Warner called attention to the situation, and criticized processing times, flaws in the now-shuttered online renewal pilot system and wait times on the travel emergency phone line.

“We’ve seen these workers, you know, work on Saturdays, work overtime, as we try to get through this enormous challenge,” Warner said. “The flip side is we also know this is a crisis.”

The crisis was created by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Republicans cut funding, travel was limited, the government was on hiring freezes and renewal fees decreased, ABC News reported.

Routine applications for regular passports are processed in an estimated 10 to 13 weeks. Expedited passports take seven to nine weeks to process.

Warner said he will push for the State Department to hire more staff. He wrote to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in March 2023 after the pilot renewal system was shut down in February 2023, six months after it began. Constituents voiced frustrations and concerns to Warner about the system.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

