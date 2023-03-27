Virginia scores eight in the third, romps past FSU, 15-4, to finish off weekend sweep

An eight-run third, highlighted by Jake Gelof’s eighth homer of the season, broke open the game early, allowing eighth-ranked Virginia to coast to a 15-4 win over Florida State on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (22-2, 6-2 ACC) completed a weekend sweep of the Seminoles (12-12, 3-6 ACC).

The 22-2 start matches UVA’s best mark in program history.

Gelof’s blast in the third, part of a 4-for-5 day, hit the top of the clubhouse beyond the fence in left-center.

The junior third baseman also had an RBI single in the third.

Jack O’Connor (2-1, 2.59 ERA) picked up the win, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings of work, striking out three.

Ethan Anderson also homered for Virginia, a solo shot in the seventh, his third home run of the season.