Virginia scores eight in the third romps past fsu 15 4 to finish off weekend sweep
Sports

Virginia scores eight in the third, romps past FSU, 15-4, to finish off weekend sweep

Chris Graham
jake gelof
Photo: UVA Athletics

An eight-run third, highlighted by Jake Gelof’s eighth homer of the season, broke open the game early, allowing eighth-ranked Virginia to coast to a 15-4 win over Florida State on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (22-2, 6-2 ACC) completed a weekend sweep of the Seminoles (12-12, 3-6 ACC).

The 22-2 start matches UVA’s best mark in program history.

Gelof’s blast in the third, part of a 4-for-5 day, hit the top of the clubhouse beyond the fence in left-center.

The junior third baseman also had an RBI single in the third.

Jack O’Connor (2-1, 2.59 ERA) picked up the win, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings of work, striking out three.

Ethan Anderson also homered for Virginia, a solo shot in the seventh, his third home run of the season.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

