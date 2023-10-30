Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Organizing to march Saturday to protest the rollback of restoration of rights
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Organizing to march Saturday to protest the rollback of restoration of rights

Crystal Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Three days before the 2023 election, members of Virginia Organizing will march from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond to the Governor’s mansion. The march is being held to protest Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s refusal to restore voting rights to returning citizens according to the process developed by Virginia’s previous governors, as well as the removal of eligible voters from the rolls.

The group will be holding their largest gathering of the year at St. Paul’s and expect at least 100 people to join the march on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.

“Governor Youngkin is misusing his power as governor to control who can get their rights back because he doesn’t have a procedure that’s fair to everyone, unlike his three predecessors in office,” said Duane Edwards, a member of Virginia Organizing’s state governing board from Fredericksburg. “Automatic restoration is genuinely non-partisan because you don’t look at an applicant’s zip code or name. Youngkin is picking and choosing which Virginians he’s going to allow to move on with their lives.”

Terry White, of Norfolk, said everyone has a right to vote to hold elected officials accountable.

“It is part of democracy and being a part of a community. I am a returning citizen. My rights were restored by former Governor McAuliffe with the help of Virginia Organizing,” said White. “People coming out of prison have served their time and just want to put their lives back together: get a job, be with their families, be back as active members in their community. All the previous governors, in a bipartisan way, have improved the process. However, Gov. Youngkin is not doing enough to restore the rights of returning citizens.”

Barbara Harris, of Franklin, said it is a shame that all the progress made over the years is being turned back by the Youngkin administration.

“Without restoration of rights I would not have become the productive person that I am today,” said Harris, a member of Virginia Organizing’s state governing board, who had her rights restored nine years ago.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 815 E. Grace Street in Richmond.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Community, Local, Schools

In the name of loving mankind: Students participate in local philanthropy of nonprofit organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing with the death of actor Matthew Perry.

boy scouts
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Rebecca Barnabi

On November 4, 2023, local Boy Scouts will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the Shenandoah Valley.

acc football
Football, Sports

Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham
Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy