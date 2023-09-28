Virginia man pleads guilty to large-scale meth trafficking conspiracy

A Marion man, who trafficked numerous pounds of methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia since 2021, pled guilty in federal court earlier this month.

Brian Cory Hoover, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute as well as distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one additional count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, twice a month, Hoover routinely transported up to 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Atlanta into Southwest Virginia.

That methamphetamine was redistributed in Southwest Virginia by Hoover and his co-conspirators including Amanda Wain, Travis Farmer, Larry Whittaker, Borve Fisher, and others.

Wain, Farmer, Whittaker and Fisher have all previously pled guilty in federal court.

Shortly after law enforcement learned of Hoover’s activities, Hoover fled the United States. Hoover was apprehended in Mexico in June of this year.

At sentencing, Hoover faces a sentence of 25 to 30 years.