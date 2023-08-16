Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia Lottery breaks $4B annual sales mark, generates $867M for public schools
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Lottery breaks $4B annual sales mark, generates $867M for public schools

Chris Graham
Published date:

virginia lotteryThe Virginia Lottery just completed the best year in its 35-year history, with profits earmarked for public education for fiscal year 2023 coming to $867 million.

The profits come on record-breaking sales for Virginia Lottery games that exceeded the $4 billion mark for the first time, totaling a record-breaking $4.6 billion.

“The Lottery’s business is all about games and excitement, but we also support an important mission: generating funds for our K-12 public education,” said Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The unprecedented success we saw in fiscal year 2023 is positive news for all Virginians, regardless of whether they choose to play Lottery games.”

The busy fiscal year benefited from three multi-state Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot runs each topping $1 billion and sales from instant games that topped $2 billion.

Inside the Numbers

  • Total sales: $4.6 billion
  • Profit for K-12 education: $867 million
  • Prizes won by players: $3.4 billion
  • Commissions earned by retailers: $137 million
  • Operating expenses: $195 million
  • Unclaimed prizes to the Literary Fund:  $12.6 million
  • Debt set-off collected: $8 million
  • Largest Virginia prize won during year: $156.7 million Powerball jackpot

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s appHere you can find more details about sports betting and casinos. Connect with the Lottery on FacebookTwitterInstagram, or YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

virginia dmv
Virginia

Virginia DMV rolls out new, hopefully improved, easier-to-use website

Chris Graham
wildfire
Environment, Op/Eds, Politics

Lahaina and global reality

Winslow Myers

The town of Lahaina was burning on the anniversary day, even at the very hour (11:02 a.m. in Japan is 4:02 p.m. in Maui) that the United States dropped its second nuclear weapon on the people of Nagasaki back in 1945. 

meth ring
Police, Virginia

Supplier, dealer in large Southwest Virginia meth ring get lengthy prison terms

Chris Graham

A Castlewood man who was one of the main sources of supply in a Southwest Virginia meth ring has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

interstate 95
Virginia

95 Express Lanes set to open on Thursday: Should save drivers time to, from D.C.

Chris Graham
fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man gets five years in prison on fentanyl distribution conviction

Chris Graham
norfolk
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police now investigating suspicious Sunday death as a homicide

Chris Graham
the mckenzies
Events, Local

The McKenzies to perform at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy