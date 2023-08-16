Virginia Lottery breaks $4B annual sales mark, generates $867M for public schools

The Virginia Lottery just completed the best year in its 35-year history, with profits earmarked for public education for fiscal year 2023 coming to $867 million.

The profits come on record-breaking sales for Virginia Lottery games that exceeded the $4 billion mark for the first time, totaling a record-breaking $4.6 billion.

“The Lottery’s business is all about games and excitement, but we also support an important mission: generating funds for our K-12 public education,” said Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The unprecedented success we saw in fiscal year 2023 is positive news for all Virginians, regardless of whether they choose to play Lottery games.”

The busy fiscal year benefited from three multi-state Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot runs each topping $1 billion and sales from instant games that topped $2 billion.

Inside the Numbers

Total sales: $4.6 billion

Profit for K-12 education: $867 million

Prizes won by players: $3.4 billion

Commissions earned by retailers: $137 million

Operating expenses: $195 million

Unclaimed prizes to the Literary Fund: $12.6 million

Debt set-off collected: $8 million

Largest Virginia prize won during year: $156.7 million Powerball jackpot

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery's Giving Back page.