Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia losing wide receivers coach marques hagans to penn state
Sports

Virginia losing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to Penn State

Chris Graham
Published:
Marques Hagans
Photo: UVA Athletics

Marques Hagans is leaving Virginia to take the wide receivers coach job at Penn State, according to a report on Monday by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Hagans, a 2005 UVA alum, had been on the football staff at Virginia for 11 years, spanning the end of the Mike London era, the entirety of the run of Bronco Mendenhall, and the disastrous first year of Tony Elliott.

Hagans played quarterback and wideout at Virginia, and was a 2006 fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams, and played parts of six seasons as a wideout in the NFL.

He returned to UVA in 2011, and was promoted to wide receivers coach by London in 2013.

He coached nine of the top 20 receivers on Virginia’s all-time receptions list.

Hagans was also an ace recruiter on the staff, as a UVA alum and Virginia native.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

Mortality: Why the deaths of celebrities really bother us
Rebecca Barnabi
vmi

VMI releases 2023 football schedule: Opening against Davidson, road game at NC State
Chris Graham

New VMI coach Danny Rocco will open his first season at home on Sept. 2 against Davidson, two weeks ahead of a guarantee game at NC State in Raleigh.

chris graham uva
,

Podcast: Five (or thereabouts) observations from Virginia’s win at Wake Forest
Chris Graham

Ben Vander Plas is the starter at five from here on out. Ryan Dunn might soon be the starter at four. Chris Graham offers these and other observations on Virginia Basketball following the Cavaliers' 76-67 win at Wake Forest.

police
, ,

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
Chris Graham
gas
, ,

Gas prices are higher, and it’s looking like they’ll be pushing even higher moving forward
Chris Graham
police emergency fire
,

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
Chris Graham
uva women's basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: #7 Notre Dame rides two big runs to blow past Virginia, 76-54
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy