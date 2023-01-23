Virginia losing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to Penn State

Marques Hagans is leaving Virginia to take the wide receivers coach job at Penn State, according to a report on Monday by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Hagans, a 2005 UVA alum, had been on the football staff at Virginia for 11 years, spanning the end of the Mike London era, the entirety of the run of Bronco Mendenhall, and the disastrous first year of Tony Elliott.

Hagans played quarterback and wideout at Virginia, and was a 2006 fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams, and played parts of six seasons as a wideout in the NFL.

He returned to UVA in 2011, and was promoted to wide receivers coach by London in 2013.

He coached nine of the top 20 receivers on Virginia’s all-time receptions list.

Hagans was also an ace recruiter on the staff, as a UVA alum and Virginia native.