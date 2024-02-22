Virginia healthcare workers taking part in virtual patient safety summit

More than 1,600 healthcare workers are taking part in a virtual Virginia Patient Safety Summit presented by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association today.

The theme for the summit is “Quadruple Aim: Innovation in Virginia Healthcare” with presentations focused on advancing care delivery to improve quality, enhance the patient experience, expand safety initiatives, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Keynote speakers for the summit include Dr. Aditi Mallick, MD, the acting director of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Office of Minority Health; and Bonnie Clipper, DNP, MA, MBA, RN, CENP, FACHE, FAAN, an internationally recognized nurse futurist and nursing innovation expert.

“The Virginia Patient Safety Summit presents an opportunity to recognize and emphasize the importance of innovation in health care delivery to find new ways to improve quality, enhance the patient experience, expand safety initiatives, increase efficiency, and reduce costs,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health executive vice president and chief operating officer and chair of the VHHA board of directors. “Virginia hospitals and health systems and their teams constantly pursue innovation to enhance care, quality and safety efforts and patient outcomes. Sharing this work and celebrating its results is an important way to help strengthen the health care delivery system for all Virginians.”

The Virginia Patient Safety Summit traces its roots to 2011 when VHHA successfully pursued legislation in the Virginia General Assembly recognizing each Feb. 2 as “Virginia Patient Safety Day.”

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 111 hospitals and 26 health delivery systems that develops and advocates for sound health care policy in the Commonwealth.