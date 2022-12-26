Menu
news virginia drops out of top 10 in both national polls after loss at miami
Sports

Virginia drops out of Top 10 in both national polls after loss at Miami

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, after its loss last week at Miami, dropped to 12th in this week’s coaches poll and 13th in this week’s AP poll.

The Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) lost 66-64 at Miami, then ranked 22nd, on Tuesday. The ‘Canes (12-1, 3-0 ACC) moved to 14th in the AP poll and 16th in the coaches poll with the win.

UVA is still the top-ranked team from the ACC this week. Duke (10-3, 1-1 ACC) is 14th in the coaches poll and 17th in the AP poll.

The Blue Devils lost their only game last week, 81-70, at unranked Wake Forest on Tuesday.

North Carolina, the preseason #1, is back in the AP poll this week after a two-week absence.

The Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 ACC), who defeated unranked Michigan 80-76 on Wednesday, are 25th in the AP poll, but were left out of the coaches poll.

Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1 ACC) dropped out of both polls after the Hokies’ 70-65 OT loss at unranked Boston College on Wednesday.

Chris Graham

