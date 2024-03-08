Virginia DEQ investigating spill of dye into Elizabeth River in Norfolk

Virginia DEQ is investigating the potential impact of a spill of iron oxide dye used to color mulch that entered a storm drain that empties into the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River in Norfolk.

DEQ was notified of the spill on Thursday night, according to a release.

The source of the spill was a residential homeowner in the Ingleside neighborhood, per the release.

The iron oxide dye is nonhazardous, according to DEQ, and is not expected to cause any environmental or health impacts.

The dye is expected to dissipate in the coming days.

The City of Norfolk Fire Marshal has issued a Notice of Violation to the homeowner.