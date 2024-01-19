Virginia DEQ: Augusta County, Rockingham County remain under drought warning advisory

A drought warning advisory remains in effect for the Shenandoah region, which includes Augusta County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Frederick County, Page County, Warren County and Clarke County.

Above-average precipitation in the past month has allowed Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force to lift the drought watch advisory for 49 other counties throughout the Commonwealth.

But according to DEQ, long-term precipitation deficits remain in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia (Upper James and Big Sandy regions). Streamflows have largely improved but are currently below the 25th percentile for the Big Sandy, New River, and Upper James regions. This is expected to improve in the coming days.

Groundwater levels, while somewhat improved throughout the Commonwealth, remain below the fifth percentile within the Big Sandy and Shenandoah regions.

DEQ reported in a news release on Friday that it is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.