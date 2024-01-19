Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia DEQ: Augusta County, Rockingham County remain under drought warning advisory
Climate, Local

Virginia DEQ: Augusta County, Rockingham County remain under drought warning advisory

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

A drought warning advisory remains in effect for the Shenandoah region, which includes Augusta County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Frederick County, Page County, Warren County and Clarke County.

Above-average precipitation in the past month has allowed Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force to lift the drought watch advisory for 49 other counties throughout the Commonwealth.

But according to DEQ, long-term precipitation deficits remain in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia (Upper James and Big Sandy regions). Streamflows have largely improved but are currently below the 25th percentile for the Big Sandy, New River, and Upper James regions. This is expected to improve in the coming days.

Groundwater levels, while somewhat improved throughout the Commonwealth, remain below the fifth percentile within the Big Sandy and Shenandoah regions.

DEQ reported in a news release on Friday that it is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

Health, Local

Winter weather poses risks to family pets, outdoor animals as much as for humans

Rebecca Barnabi
jason miyares
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia AG, who couldn’t find more votes for Trump, wants to tell Colorado what to do

Chris Graham

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, whose effort to pretend that the 2020 election was rigged blew up in his face earlier this week, is now making news by signing on to an effort to tell another state what it should do regarding Donald Trump.

virginia state parks adventure series
Sports

Virginia State Parks announces Adventure Series schedule for 2024

Chris Graham

The Virginia State Parks multi-sport race series launches on Feb. 18 with the first of 24 races in the Adventure Series, which will feature triathlons, mountain biking races, adventure races and more.

kurt benkert
Football, Sports

UVA Football alum-turned-podcaster Kurt Benkert weighs in on Packers-Niners

Chris Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk: 31-year-old victim of officer-involved shooting dies at hospital

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after three-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, Schools, Virginia

Virginia leads U.S. in Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence guidelines

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status