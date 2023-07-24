Countries
Virginia delegation continues pitch for new FBI HQ in Springfield
Politics, Virginia

Virginia delegation continues pitch for new FBI HQ in Springfield

Crystal Graham
Published date:
FBI HQ
Courtesy of office of Sen. Mark R. Warner.

Virginia leaders are making the case that Springfield remains the best location for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s new headquarters.

The FBI currently occupies the J. Edgar Hoover Building, located at 935 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, DC, and numerous other leased facilities that support its headquarters functions. The goal would be to have a new facility that can accommodate the FBI’s headquarters operations and allow it to consolidate into one location.

Congress has directed the General Services Administrator to select a site “as expeditiously as possible” from one of the three previously identified sites during project planning: Greenbelt, Md.; Landover, Md.; and Springfield, Va.

A decision is likely any day.

Virginia leaders expressed confidence that Springfield continues to perform strongly across each of the five criteria:

  • FBI proximity to mission-related locations
  • Transportation access
  • Site development flexibility and schedule risk
  • Promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity
  • Cost

Governor Youngkin, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Representatives Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11), Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA-03), Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), and Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04) highlighted in a letter to GSA and the FBI Springfield’s proximity to Quantico and other law enforcement and national security assets, the region’s robust transportation network and ways the site would save money for the federal government and taxpayers because it is already federally-owned.

They also explained in the letter how selecting the Springfield site would advance equity, support underserved communities and help address inequities that exist in the region.

“Virginia’s proposal for a consolidated FBI headquarters offers a reliable partnership, exceeding the site selection criteria across all categories. The optimized GSA Springfield site provides superior proximity to law enforcement and national security-related agency assets; an accessible, robust transportation and public transit network; significant site development flexibility as the only federally-owned site under consideration, with a commitment to expediting any permitting and construction processes, and minimizing schedule risk; a proven record of, and strong commitment to advancing equity in local communities and promoting sustainable siting; and a substantial cost benefit, with Virginia’s strong commitment to making this a responsible choice for the taxpayer,” wrote the lawmakers.

In addition to the Virginia congressional delegation letter, the Alexandria NAACP, All Dulles Area Muslim Society interfaith & government committee, Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Urban League, Prince William NAACP and Prince William Omega Psi Phi Fraternity sent a separate letter to GSA and FBI outlining how choosing the Springfield site would advance equity across the region.

The coalition wrote, “We fully support the Springfield bid and believe it will have a transformative impact for our communities.

“Relocating to Springfield also offers the federal government the opportunity to help address inequities that exist in our region, particularly in the Franconia District, where the prospective FBI site is located,” they continued. “Choosing Springfield as the new home for the FBI headquarters will help close the gap and provide economic opportunity to historically disadvantaged and underserved communities.”

In March, Governor Youngkin and members of Virginia’s congressional delegation met with GSA and FBI and held a news conference to make the case that Springfield is the best location for the new FBI headquarters.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

