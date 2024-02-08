Virginia community concerned about water quality near Mountain Valley Pipeline

Work continues in a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction area on Route 42 in Giles County despite water concerns from nearby residents.

A week ago, residents witnessed mud flowing into nearby Sinking Creek. One home was without water.

“Many of us would not be happy to not have that well water or spring water or be forced to hook up to county water because Mountain Valley Pipeline has made a horrible error,” said Kellie Ferguson, a Giles County resident and a part of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition told WSLS.

One resident’s yard completely flooded with muddy water.

“In 2018, I dealt with system failure and basically the same thing that happening in the town of Newport happened on my property,” resident Jammie Hale told WDBJ7 Roanoke-Lynchburg. The water quality if affecting the Newport community. “Everybody in these communities either have dealt with a water issue, sedimentation in the well water, not only that I’ve had to deal with a lot of traffic and if you can hear also a lot of noise.”

In a statement to AFP, Mountain Valley Pipeline Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs Natalie A. Cox said MVP remains in contact with all state and federal agencies regarding the situation, including FERC, VADEQ, VDCR and USACE, as well as Giles County officials.

“In coordination with the agencies and our groundwater, geological, and construction experts, Mountain Valley is actively addressing the situation in an effort to protect the surrounding resources and alleviate community concerns. Additionally, Mountain Valley has been meeting with the affected property owner on a daily basis to discuss and coordinate our planned activities,” Cox said.