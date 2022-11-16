Sports
Video: UVA community still trying to process unthinkable tragedies
Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss the latest developments in the tragic shooting deaths of UVA Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA.
The general fund revenues for October 2022 in Virginia exceeded budget forecasts with a 10.3 percent increase over last year.