news video uva community still trying to process unthinkable tragedies
Sports

Video: UVA community still trying to process unthinkable tragedies

Chris Graham
Published:

Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss the latest developments in the tragic shooting deaths of UVA Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Watch

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

