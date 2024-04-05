Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOE chooses Spotsylvania County French teacher as Region 3 Teacher of the Year for 2025
Schools, Virginia

VDOE chooses Spotsylvania County French teacher as Region 3 Teacher of the Year for 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school classroom teacher
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

A French teacher at Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Riverbend High School has been named the 2025 Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 3 by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

Beth Marshall has served as a teacher and mentor for 27 years, 11 of which have been at Riverbend High.

“Ms. Marshall consistently elevates foreign language educators and serves in many leadership roles,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Her optimism and energy make her French classrooms an exciting place to learn. I am thrilled to present her with this award today and help shine a light on the significant difference she has made in the lives of so many.”

Sen. Tara Durant presented Marshall with a resolution commending the nearly three decades of service she has dedicated to educating and supporting Virginia students.

“Beth Marshall is the type of teacher that every parent wants their child to have, and teaches the class that every student wants to get into,” Durant said. “I am so grateful she’s landed here in our community.”

Marshall developed a passion for teaching and learning at a young age. She studied abroad in France and fell in love with the beauty of the French language. She teaches all high school grade levels and makes community and connections the core of her teaching philosophy.

Providing a welcoming, immersive classroom experience, Marshall connects her students to the global world and generates excitement through engaging activities. Her students learn the importance of working in teams and fostering an environment of respect and responsibility. Her goal is that upon graduation, students understand they are citizens of the world, whether they leave Virginia or not.

Highly engaged outside of the classroom also, Marshall has been a member of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages since 2019 and a member of the Foreign Language Association of Virginia since 2007. She served as the organization’s President Elect for 2024 and 2025 and will serve again in 2026 and 2027. She is also a member of the American Association of the Teachers of French and has been a member at large of the leadership team for Virginia since 2022. She has facilitated the French honor society and French club at Riverbend High School since 2013.

A firm believer in the value of collaboration and teamwork, Marshall is an involved leader among her colleagues. She has served as the World Language Department Chair since 2014 and is currently the lead facilitator of a team at Riverbend High School striving to improve chronic absenteeism. Marshall has mentored new teachers in Spotsylvania County since 2012 and facilitated French teachers in the county from 2015-2018 and again from 2022 to present day.

Marshall’s impact can be felt across the Commonwealth. She dedicated her time and efforts to leading the rewriting of the French curriculum, rubrics and placement tests for Spotsylvania County from 2012-2022. She was also chosen to participate in a lead team of 30 teachers and administrators to rewrite the Standards of Learning for World Language in Virginia in 2020. She developed and facilitated the annual French Convention for French teachers in Spotsylvania and four neighboring counties from 2013-2018.

Marshall was also a National AP French reader in 2018 and 2019.

“Ms. Marshall is a leader in our school community,” said Riverbend High School Interim Principal Cherilynn Bickerstaff. “Her contributions extend far beyond her classroom. She is one of the key figures we rely on to support positive changes in our school.”

Marshall received a bachelor’s degree in French from Xavier University in 1994. She is currently pursuing her master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University.

The announcement of Marshall’s nomination coincided with a surprise classroom visit from Coons. Marshall and the seven other regional Teachers of the Year, who have not all yet been announced, will join a Teacher Advisory Council, helping elevate the voices and perspectives of all Virginia teachers on VDOE’s work.

All eight Regional Teachers of the Year are nominees for the 2025 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Award. The final Virginia Teacher of the Year Award will be announced later in the spring.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg Police make arrest in March 31 shooting: Suspect faces three felony charges
2 WARM cold weather shelter sees 33 percent increase, likely fueled by housing crisis
3 One Pill Can Kill: Mother shares ‘Wyatt’s Story’ with Staunton High students
4 Bronny James thinks he’s NBA-ready: He’s more Andrew Rohde than NBA-ready
5 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?

Latest News

Local, Schools

Dawbarn: Community Foundation recognizes nine local educators, an afterschool community hero

Rebecca Barnabi
uva andrew rohde pitt
Sports

Bronny James thinks he’s NBA-ready: He’s more Andrew Rohde than NBA-ready

Chris Graham

UVA fans frustrated with the production, lack thereof, of Andrew Rohde, ought to consider the case of Southern Cal freshman Bronny James.

tyler nickel virginia tech
Sports

Would Virginia Tech basketball transfer Tyler Nickel be a good fit at Virginia?

Chris Graham

Virginia has reportedly been in contact with Virginia Tech transfer Tyler Nickel, who entered the transfer portal last month, looking for his third school in three years.

Local, Schools

Open for business: Shelburne Middle seventh-graders participate in Economics Fair

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police make arrest in March 31 shooting: Suspect faces three felony charges

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton: Happy Birthday America ready for applications to celebrate 4th of July 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
uva tony elliott
Sports

Elliott focusing on UVA’s awful special teams: ‘We were last in the league, and rightfully so’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status