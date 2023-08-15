U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announces support for Freedom to Vote Act

The Freedom to Vote Act is federal legislation that would build on many of Virginia’s successes to make it easier to vote.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia announced her support of the legislation today, which would expand voting by mail, protect early voting and make additional reforms to improve ballot access for the American people.

“In recent years, Virginia has taken major steps in making popular reforms to our democracy — reforms that have made it easier for every voter to make their voice heard. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect Virginia’s progress and bring these reforms — as well as long overdue election standards — to every corner of America, no matter the zip code,” Spanberger said. “At a time when many state legislatures across the country want to go backwards, we need to protect our democracy from these partisan attacks, improve voter access, and promote confidence in our elections. This bill answers that call.”

Several provisions of the federal legislation have already been enacted in the Commonwealth, including automatic voter registration, online voter registration, same-day and Election Day voter registration, and no-excuse mail voting. Additionally, the Freedom to Vote Act elevates the voices of American voters by ending partisan gerrymandering, as well as by cracking down on the undue influence of secret money in U.S. elections.

The legislation is backed in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

The Freedom to Vote Act contains three sections:

Voter Access and Election Administration

Automatic Voter Registration and Online Voter Registration: Enacts an automatic voter registration system for each state through the state’s motor vehicle agency and ensures voters in all states have access to online voter registration.

Election Day Holiday:Makes Election Day a public holiday.

Uniform Early Voting: Ensures voters have access to at least two weeks of early voting for federal elections, including two weekends, while accommodating small election jurisdictions and vote-by-mail jurisdictions.

Same Day Voter Registration:Ensures every state offers same day registration at a limited number of locations for the 2024 elections and at all polling locations by 2026, allowing election officials, especially in rural areas, time to implement the new requirements.

Federal Minimum Standards on Vote by Mail and Drop Boxes: Ensures all voters can request a mail-in ballot, improves the delivery of election mail, and puts in place minimum standards to ensure drop boxes are available and accessible to all voters.

Strengthens Voter List Maintenance Standards: Requires that the removal of voters from the rolls is done on the basis of reliable and objective evidence and prohibits the use of returned mail sent by third parties to remove voters.

Counting of Provisional Ballots: Requires provisional ballots to count for all eligible races within a county, regardless of the precinct they were cast in.

Standards for Voter Identification: Promotes voter confidence and access by requiring a uniform national standard for states that require identification for in-person voting and allowing voters to present a broad set of identification cards and documents in hard copy and digital form. States that do not have a voter identification requirement would not be required to make any changes.

Voting Rights Restoration for Returning Citizens: Restores the right to vote in federal elections for people who have served their time for felony convictions after they are released from prison.

Expanded Voting Access Protections for the Disabled, Native Americans, Military, Overseas Voters, and Underserved Communities: Includes targeted protections to promote accessible voting to communities facing unique challenges.

Election Integrity

Preventing State Election Subversion: Establishes federal protections to insulate nonpartisan state and local officials who administer federal elections from undue partisan interference or control.

Protection of Election Records, Election Infrastructure, and Ballot Tabulation:Strengthens protections for federal election records and election infrastructure in order to protect the integrity and security of ballots and voting systems.

Voter-Verified Paper Ballots, Reliable Audits, and Voting System Upgrades:Requires states to use voting systems that use paper ballots that can be verified by voters and to implement reliable post-election audits. Also provides grants for states to purchase new and more secure voting systems and make cybersecurity improvements.

Non-Partisan Election Official Recruitment and Training: Tasks the Election Assistance Commission with developing model training programs to recruit a new generation of election workers and provides dedicated grants for training and recruitment.

Comprehensive Voting System Security Protections: Puts in place election vendor cybersecurity standards, including standards for manufacturing and assembling voting machines, among other key security measures.

Establishing Duty to Report Foreign Election Interference: Creates a reporting requirement for federal campaigns to disclose certain foreign contacts.

Civic Participation and Empowerment