U.S. Marshals task force attempts to serve felony warrants, shoot suspect
Cops & Courts, Virginia

U.S. Marshals task force attempts to serve felony warrants, shoot suspect

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting today in Roanoke that left one person with serious injuries.

According to the Roanoke Police, it was assisting the U.S. Marshals Capital Area regional fugitive task force with serving non-violent, felony warrants on an individual at a residence in the 1300 block of Dunmore Street SW.

During the warrant service, personnel from the task force shot their service weapons and struck the suspect.

The subject was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Authorities had closed off Dunmore Street from Memorial Avenue to Hampton Avenue SW as a precaution. While the Roanoke Police Department reported a heavy police presence when preparing to serve the warrant, they said in a statement that there was no danger to the public.

The incident is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

