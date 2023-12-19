U.S. Marshals task force attempts to serve felony warrants, shoot suspect

The Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting today in Roanoke that left one person with serious injuries.

According to the Roanoke Police, it was assisting the U.S. Marshals Capital Area regional fugitive task force with serving non-violent, felony warrants on an individual at a residence in the 1300 block of Dunmore Street SW.

During the warrant service, personnel from the task force shot their service weapons and struck the suspect.

The subject was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Authorities had closed off Dunmore Street from Memorial Avenue to Hampton Avenue SW as a precaution. While the Roanoke Police Department reported a heavy police presence when preparing to serve the warrant, they said in a statement that there was no danger to the public.

The incident is being investigated by Virginia State Police.