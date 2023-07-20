Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
U.S. House passes legislation to ensure children are seated with parents during airplane travel
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. House passes legislation to ensure children are seated with parents during airplane travel

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airplane
(© Jag_cz – stock.adobe.com)

American families continue to be separated from their children during air travel despite 2016 passage by Congress of a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill with a policy against that practice.

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bill today led by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger to ensure children are seated next to their parents on flights for no extra fees.

As a mother of three children, Spanberger said she understands the stress associated with air travel, and extra fees do not make traveling easier. The Fly Together Act would prohibit airlines from adding fees for parents to sit with children 13 years of age and younger. The U.S. Secretary of Transportation would be directed to issue a rule requiring airlines to seat young children with their family members on flights to the greatest extent practicable at no additional cost within the same class of service.

“I want to thank my colleagues in the U.S. House for understanding the importance of providing peace of mind to parents, improving the travel experience for young kids, and stopping some of the senseless nickel-and-diming in the airline industry,” Spanberger said.

Her legislation is part of the bipartisan Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, legislation which reauthorizes the FAA.

Spanberger leads the legislation alongside U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri.

The Fly Together Act explicitly prohibits the imposition of any changes in the seating or boarding policy of an air carrier that has an open or flexible seating policy in place that generally allows adjacent family seating, including Southwest Airlines.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls back protections for trans youths
2 No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million
3 Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day
4 Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger
5 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Latest News

janko popovic
Sports

UVA women’s basketball: Coach Mox promotes Janko Popovic to full-time assistant position

Chris Graham
business money
Politics, Virginia

Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers

Crystal Graham

Virginia’s general fund revenues for fiscal year 2023 were $3 billion more than the official revenue forecast, generating $5.1 billion in excess resources for the year.

uva baseball ncaa tournament
Sports

Two UVA centerfielders, Jonny Farmelo and Ethan O’Donnell, sign MLB deals

Chris Graham

UVA baseball’s top recruit for the class of 2023, Jonny Farmelo, is headed to the Seattle Mariners farm system, after signing with the organization on Wednesday.

police lights at night
Local

Officer-involved shooting leads to death of 27-year-old Rockingham County man

Crystal Graham
Mint Springs Valley Park lake crozet albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County reopens lake at Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet for swimming

Crystal Graham
jim phillips
Sports

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips getting caught up in legal fallout from Northwestern scandal

Chris Graham
soccer ball on field
Sports

World Cup offers ‘the highest level of talent and competition for women’s athletics’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy