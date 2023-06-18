Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstwo north carolina journalists convicted on trespassing charges in press freedom case
U.S./World

Two North Carolina journalists convicted on trespassing charges in press freedom case

Chris Graham
Published date:
asheville blade
Body camera footage showing Asheville Blade journalist Matilda Bliss’s press pass. Photo: Freedom of the Press Foundation

A North Carolina judge denied two Asheville Blade journalists accused of trespassing a First Amendment defense, and a jury subsequently convicted them in a case involving their detention while covering an after-hours police sweep of a homeless encampment.

The journalists, Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit, have filed a notice of appeal, with a key point raised by lawyers being body camera footage showing that police arrested the journalists so that they would not be able to record the Christmas night 2021 evictions.

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Tommy Davis instructed the jury not to consider the constitutionality of the charges against Coit and Bliss, telling jurors that they were to decide whether or not the defendants had remained on the premises, having done so without legal right, after being notified not to remain by an authorized person.

The convictions have been met with swift condemnation from First Amendment and journalism advocacy groups.

“Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit have been convicted of breaking a curfew in a public park by being there after dark, but the sun doesn’t set on the First Amendment,” said Clayton Weimers, executive director of the U.S. Bureau of Reporters Without Borders. “Journalists not only have the right to gather news when and where it is occurring, but they have a professional obligation to act as watchdogs on government actors. This ruling is very disappointing and will set back press freedom in North Carolina.”

“We don’t have secret police in the United States,” said Seth Stern, director of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation. “Officers are not entitled to operate without press and public scrutiny just because it’s dark out. The Constitution requires that journalists be given sufficient access to public land to report the news, no matter the time.

“Even if Coit and Bliss eventually win, the people of Asheville and surrounding Buncombe County have already lost,” Stern said. “They gain absolutely nothing from their government weaponizing curfew laws to punish journalists for doing their jobs. The journalists have never been accused of harming anyone and should have been commended, not tried on the taxpayers’ dime, for spending their Christmas attempting to inform the public.”

“We are gravely concerned by the jury’s guilty verdict in the trial of Asheville Blade reporters Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit,” said Katherine Jacobsen, U.S. and Canada program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists. “The two journalists should never have been on trial. They were performing a public service and recording police activity. Their conviction is a blatant violation of their First Amendment rights, and their convictions set an unsettling precedent for journalists in Asheville and the nation.”

“The conviction of Asheville Blade journalists Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit for trespassing highlights a concerning trend that undermines press freedom and civil liberties,” said Muneeba Talukder, staff attorney at the ACLU of North Carolina. “It is disheartening to witness the government’s attempt to suppress journalists’ ability to report the news and hold those in power accountable. The Constitution guarantees journalists sufficient access to public spaces to fulfill their crucial role in society, regardless of the time or circumstances. We must recognize that by punishing journalists for simply doing their jobs, we restrict people’s access to information therefore hindering their ability to stay informed about important matters.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘A challenging road in front of us’: But yes, Virginia still has a path to win the College World Series
2 O’Connor, Virginia bullpen, falter late in CWS opener: Florida walks off ‘Hoos, 6-5
3 Brian O’Connor on late-game bullpen moves in CWS loss: ‘I have zero regret’
4 Wintergreen Police officer dead after fatal struggle with assault suspect Friday night
5 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s office identifies deceased female inmate

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin
Virginia

Glenn Youngkin visits Normandy, and makes sure there were photographers in tow

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road construction schedule for June 19-23

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for June 19-23

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

opening doors art hburg
Culture

‘Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion’ unveils 20 downtown art doors

Crystal Graham
rainbow trout fish
Virginia

Harmful bacterial pathogen found in Virginia farm-raised rainbow trout, likely to spread

Crystal Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels rally late, but fall in extras at Bowie, 4-3

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Myrtle Beach Pelicans win on Saturday night, knocking off FredNats, 3-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy