Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Two New Jersey men face charges of dog fighting in multi-state collective
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

Two New Jersey men face charges of dog fighting in multi-state collective

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
large dog in black and white
(© Iulia – stock.adobe.com)

Two New Jersey residents were charged for their participation in a dog fighting ring involving the “DMV Board,” a Telegram-based dog fighting collective spanning several states.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tommy J. “Snakes” Watson of Clayton, and Johnnie Lee Nelson Jr. of Bridgeton appeared in court on charges in early December 2023.

Watson and Nelson conspired with others to fight, train, transport and possess pit bull-type dogs in dog fighting ventures between August 2017 and March 2019, according to court documents and statements made in court. Their activities were in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Watson conducted a dog fighting operation with other individuals known as “From Da Bottom Kennels” and fought pit bull-type dogs in dog fights, housed and trained dogs for dog fighting and acquired, without veterinarian assistance or scrutiny, medical equipment including skin staplers to treat dogs injured during fights. Watson and other individuals also used the “DMV Board” to transmit videos of live-streamed dog fights, dogs training to fight and underperforming fighting dogs being killed, including by hanging.

In a December 2018 dog fight in Upper Deerfield Township, N.J., Watson fought two dogs, including one named “Bunz.” He trained and transported a third dog, named “Rambo,” for a dog fight event at the same location on March 23, 2019, which was disrupted by law enforcement. Two dogs that were fighting were discovered by law enforcement at the location inside a car where participants had placed the dogs before fleeing to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Nelson trained “Rambo” for fighting purposes in the March 23, 2019 dog fight event at the same location.

Watson is also charged with the unlawful possession of ammunition that he brought to the dog fight event.

Watson and Nelson each face penalties up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fines per count of animal fighting charges. Watson also faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the ammunition charge.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Inspector General, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and detectives with the Cumberland County, New Jersey, Prosecutor’s Office.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal News: ‘Hoos add Penn OL, Central Florida CB

Chris Graham
albemarle county armed robbery tobacco mart
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi

A final risk determination for Trichloroethylene released last year details how exposure to TCE is tied to diseases like Parkinson’s Disease.

virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi
steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy