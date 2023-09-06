Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Tuberville is ‘aiding and abetting communists’: What about Ben Cline?
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Tuberville is ‘aiding and abetting communists’: What about Ben Cline?

Gene Zitver
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Here is Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro talking about Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions:

“For someone who was born in a communist country, I would have never imagined that actually one of our own senators would actually be aiding and abetting communists and other autocratic regimes around the world,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro — a Cuban-born Navy veteran — said Tuesday during an interview on CNN alongside Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

“This is having a real negative impact and will continue to have a real negative impact on our combat readiness,” Del Toro added.

Tuberville’s eight-month hold has forced more than 300 officers to extend their current tours or be sent on temporary assignments to wait out the blockade, according to the Pentagon. It’s also stifled any movement up the ranks for junior officers, freezing the status of even more military members and leaving military families in limbo.

Despite criticism from members of his own party, Tuberville has pledged not to back down until the Pentagon overturns its new policy of reimbursing service members who travel to another state to obtain abortions and other reproductive care.

None of that criticism is coming from Sixth District Virginia Congressman Ben Cline, who in March – obviously inspired by Tuberville – demanded that no funds be used for military officers “until the Biden Administration reverses its agenda of making the Pentagon and the Department of Defense an abortion facilitator.”

I’m willing to take Secretary Del Toro’s word for it: Tuberville – who never served in the military – is willing to aid and abet communists to serve his pro-forced birth agenda. And given the identical position of Cline (who also never served), we can draw our own conclusions about him.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

staunton
Local, Op/Eds

Queen City magic: Wishful thinking leads to Valley job opportunity

Rebecca Barnabi
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin is back, apparently for the rest of his career behind the wheel, with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a multi-year deal to re-up with JGR.

Health, U.S.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

As several variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Economy, Schools, Virginia

UMW president named to business magazine’s list of most influential leaders in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, U.S.

Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, other charges

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Health, Virginia

Commonwealth provides funding for food systems in Craig, Henry counties, Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy