Traffic safety awards banquet at JMU honored students, clubs, professionals throughout state

Traffic safety advocates from across the Commonwealth were recognized at the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards banquet on Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Keeping with the theme, “Drivin’ Thru the Decades: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving,” young professionals who started their careers with YOVASO, gave the keynote address.

Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt County, and Callie Clary, a fourth-grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools, honored students, schools, youth groups, teachers, businesses and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2022-2023 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

The majority of awards presented recognized youth group and school-based YOVASO clubs and their student members, such as the youth leadership awards and club honorary awards.

Awards

Occupant Protection Award: Amelia County High School

Impaired Driving Prevention Award: Louisa County High School

Speed Prevention Award: Liberty High School

Speaking Out and Saving Lives Award: REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City

New YOVASO Club of the Year: Tabb High School

YOVASO Club of the Year: Staunton River High School

Middle School Club of the Year: Forest Middle School, Bedford Co.

Student Volunteer of the Year: Olivia Chattin, Staunton River High School

Rock Star Award: Allyson Long, Liberty High School

Youth Leadership Award: Windsor Kanazawa, REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City

New YOVASO Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Michelle Koontz, Tabb High School, York Co.

YOVASO Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Kim Ylisela, REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City

New Middle School Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Audrey Hamilton, Forest Middle School

Middle School Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Hannah Hill, Auburn Middle School

New School Resource Officer of the Year: Dep. Tre Ayers, Fluvanna County High School

School Resource Officer of the Year: Sgt. Nathan Harris, Louisa High School, Louisa Co.

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Sr. Trooper Chris Vance, Virginia State Police, Wytheville Division

Steven D. Goodwin Lifetime Achievement Award: Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director, Virginia State Police

YOVASO Shining Star Award: Christy King, Christopher King Foundation, York County

Media Award: Gabriel Luna, Creative Services Director, WFXR TV and The CW Virginia

Outstanding Club Recognition

Liberty High School

Louisa County High School

Staunton River High School

Fluvanna County High School

REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with schools and youth groups across the Commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.