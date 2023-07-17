Countries
Traffic safety awards banquet at JMU honored students, clubs, professionals throughout state
Culture, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Traffic safety advocates from across the Commonwealth were recognized at the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards banquet on Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Keeping with the theme, “Drivin’ Thru the Decades: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving,” young professionals who started their careers with YOVASO, gave the keynote address.

Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt County, and Callie Clary, a fourth-grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools, honored students, schools, youth groups, teachers, businesses and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2022-2023 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

The majority of awards presented recognized youth group and school-based YOVASO clubs and their student members, such as the youth leadership awards and club honorary awards.

Awards

  • Occupant Protection Award: Amelia County High School
  • Impaired Driving Prevention Award: Louisa County High School
  • Speed Prevention Award: Liberty High School
  • Speaking Out and Saving Lives Award: REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City
  • New YOVASO Club of the Year: Tabb High School
  • YOVASO Club of the Year: Staunton River High School
  • Middle School Club of the Year: Forest Middle School, Bedford Co.
  • Student Volunteer of the Year: Olivia Chattin, Staunton River High School
  • Rock Star Award: Allyson Long, Liberty High School
  • Youth Leadership Award: Windsor Kanazawa, REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City
  • New YOVASO Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Michelle Koontz, Tabb High School, York Co.
  • YOVASO Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Kim Ylisela, REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City
  • New Middle School Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Audrey Hamilton, Forest Middle School
  • Middle School Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Hannah Hill, Auburn Middle School
  • New School Resource Officer of the Year: Dep. Tre Ayers, Fluvanna County High School
  • School Resource Officer of the Year: Sgt. Nathan Harris, Louisa High School, Louisa Co.
  • Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Sr. Trooper Chris Vance, Virginia State Police, Wytheville Division
  • Steven D. Goodwin Lifetime Achievement Award:  Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director, Virginia State Police
  • YOVASO Shining Star Award: Christy King, Christopher King Foundation, York County
  • Media Award: Gabriel Luna, Creative Services Director, WFXR TV and The CW Virginia

Outstanding Club Recognition

  • Liberty High School
  • Louisa County High School
  • Staunton River High School
  • Fluvanna County High School
  • REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg City

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with schools and youth groups across the Commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

