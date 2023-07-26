Countries
Traffic alert: Route 667 in Albemarle County will close Aug. 1 for nearly 60 days
Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Route 667 (Catterton Road) will close to traffic between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane) in Albemarle County.

The closure is necessary so that Virginia Department of Transportation contractors can replace the bridge over Piney Creek.

Built in 1932, the existing bridge over Piney Creek carries a sufficiently deficient rating and is in poor condition. The new bridge will have a box culvert and be open to all legal loads. The project will cost $901,000 and expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Detour signs will direct drivers to Route 601 (Free Union Road) to avoid the work zone. Demolition of the existing bridge and installation of the new bridge is expected to take two months.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

