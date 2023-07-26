Traffic alert: Route 667 in Albemarle County will close Aug. 1 for nearly 60 days

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Route 667 (Catterton Road) will close to traffic between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane) in Albemarle County.

The closure is necessary so that Virginia Department of Transportation contractors can replace the bridge over Piney Creek.

Built in 1932, the existing bridge over Piney Creek carries a sufficiently deficient rating and is in poor condition. The new bridge will have a box culvert and be open to all legal loads. The project will cost $901,000 and expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Detour signs will direct drivers to Route 601 (Free Union Road) to avoid the work zone. Demolition of the existing bridge and installation of the new bridge is expected to take two months.