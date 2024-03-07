Town of Craigsville is out of water; bottled water donations being accepted

The Town of Craigsville is currently out of water, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for bottled water donations. The town has nearly 1,000 residents, according to the last U.S. Census count.

Those wishing to donate may bring the bottled water to the sheriff’s office at 127 Lee Highway in Verona. Deputies will transport the water to the town to distribute to those in need.

Water may be dropped off at any time; pallets will be available in front of the office.

The town is working with the Augusta County Service Authority to find the problem and correct it as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, a boil water notice was issued.