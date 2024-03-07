Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Town of Craigsville is out of water; bottled water donations being accepted
Health, Local

Town of Craigsville is out of water; bottled water donations being accepted

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bottled water
(© SKfoto – stock.adobe.com)

The Town of Craigsville is currently out of water, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for bottled water donations. The town has nearly 1,000 residents, according to the last U.S. Census count.

Those wishing to donate may bring the bottled water to the sheriff’s office at 127 Lee Highway in Verona. Deputies will transport the water to the town to distribute to those in need.

Water may be dropped off at any time; pallets will be available in front of the office.

The town is working with the Augusta County Service Authority to find the problem and correct it as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, a boil water notice was issued.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

mailbag
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Lots more questions from conscientious UVA Basketball fans

Chris Graham
job interview
Economy, Virginia

VEC partners with federally certified identity provider for more efficient benefits access

Rebecca Barnabi

The VEC announces a faster and easier way for Virginians to access unemployment benefits through a partnership with ID.me.

Artificial intelligence
Economy, US & World

Study: American lawyers most concerned about advancement of AI in job market

Rebecca Barnabi

While United States lawmakers are creating legislation to regulate AI, career industries are watching the advancement of the technology. 

democrats republicans
Local, Politics

It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality

Chris Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Economy

No shortcut to true barbecue: Dallas-based, family-operated franchise chain expands to Mexico

Rebecca Barnabi
school bus student children backpack
Local, Schools

Toolkit released to guide schools in training, implementation and evaluation of threats

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigate road-rage shooting on I-295 Wednesday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status