Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
‘This is only a test’: Phones, radio, TV to receive emergency alert Wednesday
U.S. & World

‘This is only a test’: Phones, radio, TV to receive emergency alert Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone alert
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

All consumer cell phones and radio and TV stations will receive a test message on Wednesday at approximately 2:20 p.m. from the Emergency Alert System, or EAS, and Wireless Emergency Alert, WEA.

The test is being done by FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

Domestic violence warning

If you have a second phone due to a domestic violence or other situation, you may wish to shut your phone off during the test, according to safehope.

Even if the phone is on silent, advocates warn your phone may still make a noise, vibrate or read out the alert.

EAS alert: Radios and televisions

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.

The test message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar. It will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

This year the EAS message will be disseminated as a Common Alerting Protocol message via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System-Open Platform for Emergency Networks.

WEA alert: Cellular devices

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, and the second test to all cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

All wireless phones should receive the message only once.

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

WEA alerts are created and sent by authorized federal, state, local, tribal and territorial government agencies through IPAWS to participating wireless providers, which deliver the alerts to compatible handsets in geo-targeted areas. To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.

The WEA portion of the test will be initiated using FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, a centralized internet-based system administered by FEMA that enables authorities to send authenticated emergency messages to the public through multiple communications networks.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a vet’s service dog
2 Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
3 Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight
4 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Chesapeake Police seek tips on suspect vehicle that struck, killed 8-year-old boy

Crystal Graham
fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon

Crystal Graham

A structure fire in the 2000 block of Saddleback Drive in Albemarle County has displaced three adult residents, and a cat rescued by firefighters is receiving treatment.

jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Jerry Ratcliffe

Virginia suffered its second straight three-point loss with the 27-24 setback at Boston College on Saturday. With William & Mary coming to town this weekend, the 'Hoos are still looking for their first win in the 2023 season.

interstate 95 richmond accident
Police, Virginia

Five-vehicle accident causes travel delays on Interstate 95 in Richmond

Crystal Graham
Woman holding homeless god bless sign in front of van
Economy, Local

Two-day summit to explore homelessness, housing challenges in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Kevin McCarthy
Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Man arrested on Virginia correctional center property with lighters, cell phone in a diaper

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy