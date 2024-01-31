Theatre at Bridgewater College presents Glassheart Feb. 14-17

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Glassheart by Reina Hardy Feb. 14-17 in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.
In Hardy’s Glassheart, a contemporary reimagining of the classic tale Beauty and the Beast, Beauty never showed up.
After centuries under the curse, the Beast and his remaining magical servant move into a shabby Chicago apartment hoping for a lower cost of living and better luck with girls.
In the threatening, impossible, completely ordinary world of paying rent and taking public transportation, is a happy ending even possible?
Glassheart is a romantic tragicomedy about facing the witch in your head and finding the wish in your heart.
The production is open to the public.
Members of the production
- Malachi Benjamin ’27, a theatre major from Waldorf, Md., as Beast
- Casey Beard ’25, a psychology major from Penn Laird, as Witch
- Laine Anthony ’27, a communication, technology and culture major from Beaverdam, as Aiofe
- Jam Mark ’26, a theatre major from Gainsville, as Only
- Directed by Aili Huber, adjunct instructor of theatre at Bridgewater College
- Shannon Dove on set design
- Ryan Howard on lighting and sound design
- Holly Labbe on costume design
- Global studies major Elizabeth Melton ’25 from Middlesboro, Ky. is the props designer
- Theatre major Patricia Long ’27 from Winchester is the production stage manager
Tickets
- $10 for adults
- $8 for seniors ages 65 and older and
- $8 for non-BC students
- Free for BC students, faculty and staff
Tickets will be on sale 30 minutes prior to the start of the show, cash or check only.