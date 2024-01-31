Countries
Home Theatre at Bridgewater College presents Glassheart Feb. 14-17
Arts & Culture

Theatre at Bridgewater College presents Glassheart Feb. 14-17

Crystal Graham
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Glassheart by Reina Hardy Feb. 14-17 in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.

In Hardy’s Glassheart, a contemporary reimagining of the classic tale Beauty and the Beast, Beauty never showed up.

After centuries under the curse, the Beast and his remaining magical servant move into a shabby Chicago apartment hoping for a lower cost of living and better luck with girls.

In the threatening, impossible, completely ordinary world of paying rent and taking public transportation, is a happy ending even possible?

Glassheart is a romantic tragicomedy about facing the witch in your head and finding the wish in your heart.

The production is open to the public.

Members of the production

  • Malachi Benjamin ’27, a theatre major from Waldorf, Md., as Beast
  • Casey Beard ’25, a psychology major from Penn Laird, as Witch
  • Laine Anthony ’27, a communication, technology and culture major from Beaverdam, as Aiofe
  • Jam Mark ’26, a theatre major from Gainsville, as Only
  • Directed by Aili Huber, adjunct instructor of theatre at Bridgewater College
  • Shannon Dove on set design
  • Ryan Howard on lighting and sound design
  • Holly Labbe on costume design
  • Global studies major Elizabeth Melton ’25 from Middlesboro, Ky. is the props designer
  • Theatre major Patricia Long ’27 from Winchester is the production stage manager

Tickets

  • $10 for adults
  • $8 for seniors ages 65 and older and
  • $8 for non-BC students
  • Free for BC students, faculty and staff

Tickets will be on sale 30 minutes prior to the start of the show, cash or check only.

