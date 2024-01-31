Theatre at Bridgewater College presents Glassheart Feb. 14-17

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Glassheart by Reina Hardy Feb. 14-17 in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.

In Hardy’s Glassheart, a contemporary reimagining of the classic tale Beauty and the Beast, Beauty never showed up.

After centuries under the curse, the Beast and his remaining magical servant move into a shabby Chicago apartment hoping for a lower cost of living and better luck with girls.

In the threatening, impossible, completely ordinary world of paying rent and taking public transportation, is a happy ending even possible?

Glassheart is a romantic tragicomedy about facing the witch in your head and finding the wish in your heart.

The production is open to the public.

Members of the production

Malachi Benjamin ’27, a theatre major from Waldorf, Md., as Beast

Casey Beard ’25, a psychology major from Penn Laird, as Witch

Laine Anthony ’27, a communication, technology and culture major from Beaverdam, as Aiofe

Jam Mark ’26, a theatre major from Gainsville, as Only

Directed by Aili Huber, adjunct instructor of theatre at Bridgewater College

Shannon Dove on set design

Ryan Howard on lighting and sound design

Holly Labbe on costume design

Global studies major Elizabeth Melton ’25 from Middlesboro, Ky. is the props designer

Theatre major Patricia Long ’27 from Winchester is the production stage manager

Tickets

$10 for adults

$8 for seniors ages 65 and older and

$8 for non-BC students

Free for BC students, faculty and staff

Tickets will be on sale 30 minutes prior to the start of the show, cash or check only.