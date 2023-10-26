Countries
Home SVEC provides $16K to community organizations in final 2023 giving cycle
Local

SVEC provides $16K to community organizations in final 2023 giving cycle

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

In 2023’s final giving cycle, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s charitable-giving program will support 10 area nonprofits.

Operation Round Up distributes $16,000 to the community in the final cycle after a grant selection committee met October 18. Grant funding builds as co-op members voluntarily round up their electric bills each month, supplemented by a corporate contribution from SVEC’s board of directors.

SVEC awarded more than $60,000 in three giving cycles in 2023. The program has distributed nearly $250,000 since 2018.

In Augusta County, Health Equipment Loan Program will purchase a dump trailer to transport abandoned and discarded equipment. Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association will provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need of help with utilities, evictions, medications and food.

In Frederick County/Winchester, Shenandoah Valley Scholars Latino Initiative will prepare Latino/a/x high school students for college through rigorous academic challenge, leadership development, scholarships and supportive mentorships. Faithworks will supplement the Pay It Forward program, which will ensure at least 13 additional households will have basic needs expenses covered. League of Women Voters will support the development of a website as a communication tool to increase voter registration.

In Highland County, Highland Historical Society will purchase archival containers for its collections and support funding part-time high school help through the local youth employment program. The Highland Center will host a free community appreciation dinner for those involved with the Highland Maple Festival.

In Page County, the Page Free Clinic will help offset costs to provide free prescriptions for patients. Hawksbill Greenway Foundation will have funds toward fees for the final design of a trail extension, known as the Redwell-Isabella Furnace Historic Park and Trail.

Strasburg Community Library in Shenandoah County will improve the safety of visitors by purchasing and installing railing in the center of the exterior concrete stairs.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

