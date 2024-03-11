Survey: College students are struggling with mental and emotional health

A new survey shows that the majority of college students are struggling emotionally dealing with anxiety, burnout and depression.

The pandemic appears to have fueled the mental health crisis among students, according to a report, The Student Mental Health Landscape. The report was based on the results of a survey by Wiley.

“Student mental and emotional health continues to grow as a problem on college campuses,” said Amanda Miller, Wiley group vice president, Academic Publishing Group. “We urge college officials and instructors to seek out ways to help reduce the strain it creates for students, staff members and loved ones alike.”

Report conclusions

80 percent of college students say they are struggling emotionally at least somewhat, with more than a fourth saying they are struggling significantly

58 percent say they are dealing with declining mental and emotional health

Students are largely dealing with anxiety (59 percent) and burnout (58 percent), followed by depression (43 percent).

Students cite a number of challenges they are facing in addition to declining emotional health, including balancing school with work or family (59 percent), paying for tuition (50 percent) and living expenses (49 percent) and uncertainty on how to best prepare for a future career (41 percent).

Around six in ten (61 percent) say staying engaged and remaining interested in classes is a challenge.

To help deal with their emotional and mental health struggles, most students (83 percent) say they are turning to their friends and family for support. A much smaller number say they use social media sites and blogs or a counselor or therapist outside of school, with only 14 percent saying they are using college health services.

Around a third of students say they are seeking out more counseling for their mental health post-pandemic, with almost half saying they are doing so due to the negative impact the pandemic had on their emotional health.

“The student mental health crisis is real, and evident every single day in my classroom,” said Catherine A. Sanderson, co-author of Psychological Science, Real World Psychology and Psychology in Action. “Students worry about on-going pressures in their current lives and their future lives. Understanding these pressures and the strategies that work to help students feel both engaged and supported is essential for all instructors.”

Transitioning into college is a significant life event, and they may need more support especially if they are struggling with their mental health.

“Colleges should focus on well-being as a primary concern in students’ first year of entry,” said Dr. Hayley Watson, clinical psychologist and author of Finding the Words: Empowering Struggling Students through Guided Conversations. “ Offering classes that focus on teaching mindfulness, personal growth and mental health skills can provide students with the tools they need to navigate the challenges they face and make a significant impact on the mental health of the next generation.”

Recommendations

The report offers a number of recommendations for instructors and institutions to help address the growing student mental health crisis they are facing.

Addressing students’ preference for hybrid learning: Schools will need to offer more flexible and hybrid programs to keep up with students’ changing needs and challenges.

Schools will need to offer more flexible and hybrid programs to keep up with students’ changing needs and challenges. Increasing student engagement: Offering more engaging class discussions and group projects can potentially help increase engagement, making it easier for students to focus and retain the material and decrease emotional stress.

Offering more engaging class discussions and group projects can potentially help increase engagement, making it easier for students to focus and retain the material and decrease emotional stress. Providing more instructor support: Nearly half of students cite that getting extra support from their instructors resulted in a positive impact on their mental and emotional health.

Nearly half of students cite that getting extra support from their instructors resulted in a positive impact on their mental and emotional health. Maximizing opportunities for peer support: Creating more opportunities for students to interact with each other and connect with peers they can relate to can help elevate some of their emotional struggles.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For local mental health resources, visit AFP’s Project Mental Health page.