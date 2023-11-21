Student lender ‘preyed on young people’; $30M in relief coming to borrowers in 11 states

A company that offered an online training program claiming to prepare students for entry-level positions with “six-figure salaries” and a “job guarantee” will provide more than $20 million in relief to student borrowers for making false promises and trapping students with “income share” loans that violated Virginia law.

Prehired, a Delaware-based company resorted to abusive debt collection practices when borrowers could not repay them.

An order approved by federal court requires Prehired to cease all operations, pay $4.2 million in redress to consumers and voids all outstanding loans, valued at nearly $27 million.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 10 other states joined Attorney General Jason Miyares in this lawsuit.

“The transition from college to the working world is challenging for our students. Prehired preyed on young people during this time of uncertainty and adjustment, setting them up for failure rather than success,” said Miyares.

Prehired was a Delaware-based company that operated a 12-week online training program supposedly preparing its students for jobs as software sales development representatives.

The states and the CFPB alleged in the lawsuit that Prehired:

Deceived borrowers by claiming its loans were not loans: Prehired’s marketing falsely claimed that its loans did not create a debt because the loan was contingent on job placement with a yearly salary more than $60,000. But the company also deceptively buried terms in the loan that required graduates to pay even if they never got a job.

Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the CFPB, state attorneys general and state regulators have the authority to take enforcement action against institutions that violate federal consumer financial laws, including the CFPA’s prohibition of deceptive acts or practices and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Under the order approved by the court, Prehired will:

Refund $4.2 million to student borrowers: Prehired will pay $4.2 million to student borrowers who made payments on income share loans between May 2019 and March 2023.

Prehired students affected by this action may submit a claim at https://cms.www.prehiredclaims.com/.