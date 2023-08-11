Countries
Strong pitching effort keys Richmond in 5-1 win over Bowie
Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsA four-run rally in the sixth inning and a solid pitching performance rocketed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Four Richmond pitchers combined to strike out nine batters and held the Baysox (49-56, 18-18), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Tied up, 1-1, Will Wilson hammered a leadoff home run in the sixth to give the Flying Squirrels (54-51, 21-15) a one-run lead. After Kyle Brnovich (Loss, 0-2) hit Donovan Walton, a hit and a stolen base advanced him to third and Walton later scored on a play at the plate.

Later in the inning, Andy Thomas propelled a two-run double to center field, growing the Richmond lead to 5-1.

Reliever Wil Jensen (Win, 7-0) worked a scoreless sixth inning and collected two strikeouts. Parker Dunshee shut down the Bowie offense in a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

Tyler Myrick produced two strikeouts in a scoreless top of the ninth inning to close out the Richmond victory.

Richmond, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Carter Aldrete punched an RBI single to right field and moved the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

The Baysox evened the score, 1-1, in the top of the fifth inning when John Rhodes hit an RBI double to center field.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand worked five innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts.

Bowie starter John Means pitched into the third inning with one baserunner allowed and two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-1, 10.80) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Carlos Tavera (3-6, 4.83).

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate one the worlds favorite sports with Futbol en Funnville and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will go home with an Ardillas Voladoras Soccer ‘Kit’ T-Shirt giveaway presented by VA811 and Dominion Energy. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available at all concession stands and $2 fountain sodas will be available at the Pepsi Fountain.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

