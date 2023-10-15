Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 16-20

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 14, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 19, eastbound – Right lane closure for tree removal, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 24 to 26, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control or shoulder closures between Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) and North Forest Trail for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Right shoulder closures for cleanup operations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 608 (South River Road) at Vesuvius for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30. Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 609 intersections (Red Mill Road) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of October 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday night (October 21).

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of October 29.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound – Possible shoulder closures for sign installation, including along interstate ramps, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of November 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of October 23 and October 24.

Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 27.

Mile marker 237 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

*UPDATE* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for traffic signal inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control at intersections with I-81 ramps for signal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Shoulders closed 24/7 between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2011 (Triangle Drive). Traffic restrictions are for construction of turn lanes with estimated completion in May 2024.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on nights through November 16.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for mowing operations along I-81 ramps just south of Staunton, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 16 through October 27.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures approaching I-81 ramps just south of Staunton for sign installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway/Rosser Avenue) – Shoulder closures for sign installations near I-64 interchange (Waynesboro) and intersections with Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road/Draft Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road/New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

*NEW* Route 663 (Mine Branch Road/Crimora Station Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) and dead end of Crimora Station Road, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through October 30.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road/Shirey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures and pipe maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through October 20.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday night (October 21).

*UPDATE* Exit 243, northbound – Shoulder closures along ramps for tree trimming operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile Marker 243 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, including partial closures of northbound Exit 243 and southbound Exit 247 off-ramps as needed for loading and unloading equipment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic using temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Traffic scheduled to begin using new permanent bridge on Thursday, October 12. Work zone speed limit will remain 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control at various intersections on Routes 11, 42, 257 and 331 for traffic signal inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (October 15-18).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

*NEW* Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control at intersection with Route 11 (South Valley Pike) for traffic signal inspection, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday night.

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in late 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 289 to 280, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of October 15 to November 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) and Strasburg town limits for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 805 (Brannertown Lane) and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 730 (Moreland Gap Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and George Washington National Forest boundary for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 27. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 302, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of October 15 to November 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Clarke County line for road work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Southbound traffic-lane shift for turn lane construction near Barley Drive (Stephens City area), 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 16 to October 27.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 1091 (Marathon Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound right lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) off-ramp and Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) on-ramp for maintenance to bridge over W&W railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of November 16.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound single lane closures between Route 721 (Purcell Lane) and Route 739 (Fox Drive) for paving and widening work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for tree trimming between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 19 to October 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) and Route 880 (Development Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of October 15 to November 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.