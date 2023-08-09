Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Squirrels fly past Baysox in series opener, 10-2
Sports

Squirrels fly past Baysox in series opener, 10-2

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsA seven-run sixth pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 10-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Three Richmond hitters collected multi-hit performances and it marked the second consecutive game the Flying Squirrels (53-50, 20-14), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have scored 10 or more runs.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the second, Logan Wyatt crushed a three-run homer to right field against Bowie starter Alex Pham (Loss, 0-2) to move Richmond ahead, 3-1. It was Wyatt’s fourth home run of the season at Double-A.

Richmond starter Carson Seymour (Win, 3-2) totaled six strikeouts over five innings of work and allowed one run to the Baysox (48-55, 17-17). It marked the fifth consecutive start Seymour has struck out five or more batters.

After a leadoff walk and a base hit in the bottom of the sixth, Victor Bericoto and Wyatt notched back-to-back RBI singles to push the Flying Squirrel’s lead to four runs.

Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Ismael Munguia punched a two-RBI single to right field and Will Wilson followed with a two-RBI hit to grow the Richmond advantage to 9-1. Wilson later scored from third on a fielding error by the Bowie pitcher to give the Flying Squirrels a 10-1 lead.

Relievers Blake Rivera and Mat Olsen held the Bowie offense scoreless from the sixth through the eighth innings.

Maxwell Costes cut the deficit to 10-2 in the top of the ninth but Jose Cruz responded with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the win.

Bowie, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, opened the scoring in the top of the second when Jud Fabian launched a solo home run to move the Baysox ahead, 1-0.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Spencer Bivens (1-3, 4.53) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Connor Gillispie (5-4, 4.26).

Wednesday is Breastfeeding Awareness Night at The Diamond where the Flying Squirrels and Nurture RVA join hands to celebrate families through their journey of pregnancy, birth, and early parenting. It is also the first Back to Teaching Night where teachers, administrators and support staff from area schools can receive a free General Admission ticket with a valid school ID while supplies last. It is also Wine and K-9s night with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and dogs are admitted free to every Wednesday home game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Explainer: The fight in Augusta County over closed-session recordings
2 Expert: Tips to help children with stress, anxiety of returning to school
3 Warner: Google can boost transparency, protect patient privacy with AI health care
4 ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened
5 Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Jacksonville coasts to 11-2 win over Norfolk Tides on Tuesday

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened

Chris Graham

The latest twist in the ongoing As the ACC Turns saga has conference leaders now wooing SMU to join the league.

police
Local, Police

Albemarle County family prepares to bury three children after tragic drowning accident

Crystal Graham

As many families prepare to go back to school, a Muslim family in Albemarle County is planning a funeral for three children who drowned Friday night in the James River.

food insecurity
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank summer program doubles service numbers this year

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Culture, Local

Charlottesville, Albemarle, UVA become Project Safe Neighborhoods Communities

Rebecca Barnabi
washington nationals
Sports

Nats draft pick Yohandy Morales making good first impression in Fredericksburg

Scott Ratcliffe
healthcare
Health, Virginia

VCU Health’s transplant center offers less invasive robotic liver procurement procedure

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy