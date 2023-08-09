Squirrels fly past Baysox in series opener, 10-2

A seven-run sixth pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 10-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Three Richmond hitters collected multi-hit performances and it marked the second consecutive game the Flying Squirrels (53-50, 20-14), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have scored 10 or more runs.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the second, Logan Wyatt crushed a three-run homer to right field against Bowie starter Alex Pham (Loss, 0-2) to move Richmond ahead, 3-1. It was Wyatt’s fourth home run of the season at Double-A.

Richmond starter Carson Seymour (Win, 3-2) totaled six strikeouts over five innings of work and allowed one run to the Baysox (48-55, 17-17). It marked the fifth consecutive start Seymour has struck out five or more batters.

After a leadoff walk and a base hit in the bottom of the sixth, Victor Bericoto and Wyatt notched back-to-back RBI singles to push the Flying Squirrel’s lead to four runs.

Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Ismael Munguia punched a two-RBI single to right field and Will Wilson followed with a two-RBI hit to grow the Richmond advantage to 9-1. Wilson later scored from third on a fielding error by the Bowie pitcher to give the Flying Squirrels a 10-1 lead.

Relievers Blake Rivera and Mat Olsen held the Bowie offense scoreless from the sixth through the eighth innings.

Maxwell Costes cut the deficit to 10-2 in the top of the ninth but Jose Cruz responded with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the win.

Bowie, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, opened the scoring in the top of the second when Jud Fabian launched a solo home run to move the Baysox ahead, 1-0.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Spencer Bivens (1-3, 4.53) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Connor Gillispie (5-4, 4.26).

Wednesday is Breastfeeding Awareness Night at The Diamond where the Flying Squirrels and Nurture RVA join hands to celebrate families through their journey of pregnancy, birth, and early parenting. It is also the first Back to Teaching Night where teachers, administrators and support staff from area schools can receive a free General Admission ticket with a valid school ID while supplies last. It is also Wine and K-9s night with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and dogs are admitted free to every Wednesday home game.

