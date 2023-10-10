Countries
Spanberger, Cline back U.S. House resolution in support of Israel in war with Gaza
Spanberger, Cline back U.S. House resolution in support of Israel in war with Gaza

Chris Graham
More than 390 House members are joining together in a bipartisan resolution in support of Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger released a statement Tuesday explaining her decision to sign on to the resolution.

“As a former CIA case officer and current member of the House Intelligence Committee, I know that the United States must continue to stand by our ally and provide Israel with the intelligence, defense, and humanitarian assistance it needs to secure its borders and neutralize the Hamas terrorists. The events we are seeing unfold in Israel are horrific beyond words, and I join my colleagues in unequivocally condemning Hamas’ abhorrent crimes and attacks,” said Spanberger, who represents the Seventh District in the U.S House.

Ben Cline, a Republican who represents the Sixth District in the House, is also on board with the resolution.

“Today, I am proud to join my colleagues in support of bipartisan legislation that reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and condemns Hamas’ brutal war against our greatest democratic ally in the Middle East,” Cline said.

Click here for the text of the resolution.

