news shenandoah valley pottery collection on display at bridgewater college
Local

Shenandoah Valley pottery collection on display at Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham
Published:
pottery
(© Roman Akimov – stock.adobe.com)

An exhibition of pottery created in the Shenandoah Valley will be on display at Bridgewater College from Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons.

The exhibition, Valley Pots Revisited, is curated by Associate Professor of Art Michael Hough. Valley Pots Revisited is a look at the diverse group of potters working in the Shenandoah Valley, and the show focuses on functional pottery by working potters, samplings from retired potters and a display of historical pottery on loan from private collections.

For the past 34 years, Hough has been an artist creating ceramic pottery and steel sculptures. His personal works have been featured around Virginia and beyond and garnered numerous awards. His love of all things clay and metal began during his second year as an art student at California State University, Sacramento where he earned a B.A. and an M.A. in ceramics. After teaching high school art in Sacramento, Calif., he earned an M.F.A. in ceramics at Rhode Island School of Design. He began his teaching career at Bridgewater College in 1997 and lives with his family next to his large ceramics and sculpture studio in New Hope.

The exhibition will have an opening reception in the gallery from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, with a curator’s talk at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibition, opening reception and curator’s talk are free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight on Sunday.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

