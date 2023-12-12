Countries
Virginia

Shenandoah National Park announces new backcountry camping permitting system 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Shenandoah National Park
Pass Run in Shenandoah National Park. Courtesy of Shenandoah National Park.

Visitors who wish to stay overnight in Shenandoah National Park’s backcountry will be required to purchase a permit online at recreation.gov beginning Jan. 11.

The previous system of obtaining a paper permit through the park’s website or at designated locations in the park will be eliminated on Jan. 10.

“Shenandoah is one of the National Park Service’s top 10 backcountry camping destinations,” said Shenandoah’s Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We have conducted several studies, consulted with other parks who have similar amenities, and reviewed and reacted to public comment to arrive at a system that we feel will improve the visitor experience and better protect the resources.”

There is a $6 permit fee, plus a $9 recreation fee per person. For example, the total permit cost for a group of two campers will be $24. The fee is not dependent on the number of nights. The usual entrance fee also applies.

Those planning trips beginning prior to January 11 will use the existing free permit system.

“The implementation of an online system will allow us to better track backcountry use and locate campers in an emergency,” said Kenney. “The fees cover the administrative costs of the system, but the majority will fund backcountry management including trail and facility maintenance, resource protection and rehabilitation and backcountry staff.”

For more information about the change including details about how to obtain the new permit, visit https://go.nps.gov/BCPermit

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

