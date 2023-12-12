Shenandoah National Park announces new backcountry camping permitting system 

Visitors who wish to stay overnight in Shenandoah National Park’s backcountry will be required to purchase a permit online at recreation.gov beginning Jan. 11.

The previous system of obtaining a paper permit through the park’s website or at designated locations in the park will be eliminated on Jan. 10.

“Shenandoah is one of the National Park Service’s top 10 backcountry camping destinations,” said Shenandoah’s Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We have conducted several studies, consulted with other parks who have similar amenities, and reviewed and reacted to public comment to arrive at a system that we feel will improve the visitor experience and better protect the resources.”

There is a $6 permit fee, plus a $9 recreation fee per person. For example, the total permit cost for a group of two campers will be $24. The fee is not dependent on the number of nights. The usual entrance fee also applies.

Those planning trips beginning prior to January 11 will use the existing free permit system.

“The implementation of an online system will allow us to better track backcountry use and locate campers in an emergency,” said Kenney. “The fees cover the administrative costs of the system, but the majority will fund backcountry management including trail and facility maintenance, resource protection and rehabilitation and backcountry staff.”

For more information about the change including details about how to obtain the new permit, visit https://go.nps.gov/BCPermit