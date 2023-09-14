Sen. Kaine, colleagues introduce legislation to expand healthcare for America’s aging veterans

The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act would expand access to home and community-based services (HCBS) for aging veterans.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees, joined Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Jon Tester of Montana and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire in cosponsoring the legislation, which honors former Sen. Elizabeth Dole’s passion for supporting veterans and their caregivers.

HCBS includes long term services and supports (LTSS). The goal is to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)’s support for veterans and caregivers of all ages.

Many veterans covered by a VA health plan are in need of HCBS but such services are unavailable in their community. The bill would require the VA to coordinate with local Programs for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which provide HCBS in local communities. HCBS allows veterans to remain in their homes and communities.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to the high-quality care and services they need,” Kaine said. “The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act would do just that by improving access to home and community-based services, sharing resources, addressing the shortage of direct support workers, home health care providers and supporting caregivers.”

Specifically, the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act would: