Dawn Staley, who thinks something is wrong with you if you don’t believe in her god, also seems to think something is wrong with you if you think trans women shouldn’t be able to play women’s sports.

“If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion,” the UVA alum said, answering a question from a shithead pretend journalist, a Trump pommel jockey named Dan Zaksheske, during a press conference on Saturday to discuss today’s South Carolina-Iowa women’s basketball national championship game.

This Zaksheske goof works for an outfit called Outkick, which fancies itself a conservative sports news outlet.

In actuality, Outkick exists to make White men who hate Black people and hate women even more process their tiny dick energy over how the sports they watch includes so many Black people and so many women who wouldn’t in a millions years date them.

Why the NCAA credentialed this dipsh-t is something the person in charge of that process should be asked to have to explain.

Here was Zaksheske’s question:

“One of the major issues facing women’s sports right now is the debate, the discussion topic, about the inclusion of transgender athletes, biological males, in women’s sports. I was wondering if you would tell me your position on that issue.”

Keep in mind, there are more than 400,000 athletes competing this year alone in NCAA-sanctioned athletics.

The number of trans women who have ever competed in an NCAA-sanctioned sport is fewer than 50.

“One of the major issues facing women’s sports right now.”

Gotcha, Danny Boy.

“Damn, you got deep on me, didn’t you?” Staley said. “I’m on the opinion of, if you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.”

This wasn’t enough for this Zaksheske, who, if you want a sense of what gets blood flowing to his nether regions, posted to his LinkedIn about it being “pretty cool” that Donald Trump shared an article in which Zaksheske journalistically fellated the disgraced ex-president for “perfectly” predicting a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger that still hasn’t yet happened.

The pride of the Penn State broadcast-journalism program pressed Staley with a followup asking her if “transgender women should be able to participate in college basketball.”

Staley’s response: an emphatic “yes.”

“That’s the question you want to ask, I’ll give you that. Yes, yes,” Staley said. “So, now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I’m OK with that. I really am.”

Credit to Staley for standing up to this chucklef–k.

And then there’s the matter of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who … didn’t.

“I understand it’s a topic that people are interested in,” Bluder answered the chucklef–k. “But today, my focus is on the game tomorrow, my players. It’s an important game we have tomorrow, and that’s what I want to be here to talk about. But I know it’s an important issue for another time.”

Scorecard on this one: the Black evangelical coaching a team from the Deep South stood on behalf of trans athletes, the White lady from the Midwest did her best Peter denies Jesus.

I once played in a pickup game on Grounds in which Staley took, and then called, a charge on future NBA player Bryant Stith.

Dan Zaksheske thought she was going to let him run her down?