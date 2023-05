A Goshen teen died late Sunday when his vehicle struck an embankment on Ridge Road in Rockbridge County.

Devin Michael Riley, 18, of Goshen, died at the scene of the 11:08 p.m. crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Per VSP, Riley was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger south on Ridge Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the embankment and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.