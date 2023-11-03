Robert Griffin III’s neighbors tried to get his kids to pay for their Halloween candy

The funny story about a neighbor trying to sell kids Halloween candy told by former Washington Redskins QB Robert Griffin III does have a bit of a dark side to it.

First, to the funny story part of the story.

“Been trick or treating as a kid with our parents and as a parent with our kids. We have NEVER seen someone selling candy at their door for trick or treating kids. Tonight we did and WHAT THE FUDGE IS THAT!” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

Griffin went into more detail into what went down during the trick-or-treating in his Houston neighborhood in an appearance on the “SI Media with Jimmy Traina” podcast on Thursday.

“The kids come back, and our 6-year-old says, Daddy, they’re not giving out candy over there. They said we have to give them four dollars for the candy,” Griffin said.

“We just decided to keep it moving, but the whole way back to this house, I’m writing up the tweet. In all my years, I’ve never seen anything quite like that.”

Traina asked Griffin why he didn’t go back to the home to confront the neighbors.

“You’re supposed to give the candy to the kids,” Griffin said. “We definitely didn’t buy any of that. I wasn’t going to turn something that was supposed to be kid-friendly into a confrontation.”

The other reason: Griffin, dressed as Uncle Fester – the family was made up as members of the Addams Family – was worried about approaching the home dressed in a wild costume.

“There’s a way to handle that, and in this situation, it was just telling the story on social media,” Griffin said.

Left unsaid there: Griffin wouldn’t have to just be thinking about being a man the size of an NFL linebacker dressed in an Uncle Fester costume approaching neighbors to confront them about them being idiots, but then, let’s just say it, he’s Black.

This is the dark side to the funny story: a Black man, in an Uncle Fester costume, approaching neighbors in Texas who are of the mindset to try to make kids pay for Halloween candy, you’d have to be thinking, is this worth getting shot over?

This is America, 2023.