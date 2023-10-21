Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Rob Okun: There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Not yet.
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Rob Okun: There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Not yet.

Rob Okun
Published date:
domestic violence
(© AungMyo – stock.adobe.com)

For many, the history of mass shootings in the U.S. began with Columbine in 1999. In the quarter century since, there have been hundreds of such shootings, from concerts to houses of worship, from workplaces to big box stores. But the first mass shooting of the modern era occurred in Austin, Texas on August 1, 1966.

It was lunchtime on a Monday when a 25-year-old former Marine and architectural engineering student made his way to the observation deck of the tower on the campus at the University of Texas. Armed with a footlocker filled with guns, Charles Whitman started gunning people down, both on campus and in nearby streets. Before police killed him, Whitman would be responsible for the murder of 17 and the wounding of 31. But the tower murders weren’t the beginning of the carnage.

The night before, while his mother and wife were sleeping, he had already stabbed them to death. Coverage of the campus massacre virtually eclipsed the women’s stories. But Unheard Witness: The Life and Death of Kathy Leissner Whitman, by Jo Scott-Coe aims to change that. Published this week, this sensitive portrait of the killer’s wife pieces together the shards of her life as an accomplished young woman growing up with big dreams in rural Texas. It also stands in for the hundreds of thousands of abused women whose lives have been cut short, and whose stories are rarely told. Ultimately, Unheard Witness is the story of a then-unnamed epidemic: domestic violence.

In the nearly six decades since Kathy Leissner Whitman’s murder, despite the many accounts of the Texas tower mass shooting, it has rarely been seen for what it was: an early warning about the seemingly endless wave of mass shootings that plague us, and that have taken up permanent residency in the American psyche.

In the 1960s, domestic violence was an invisible crime. The abuse being committed, primarily against women, was hidden behind closed doors in city apartments, rural farmhouses, and suburban homes. Neither police nor clergy intervened.

As a student and wife at UT-Austin, Kathy Leissner teetered between her burgeoning awareness as a strong, independent woman, and the crushing constraints as a weak, dependent wife. She was trapped, not wanting to be a product of the times, even though most men and women then agreed that husbands were kings of their castles.

Although she recognized she was in an unhealthy relationship, she had few supports, certainly none of the services abused women have today. Her younger brother, Nelson, preserved Kathy’s diaries and journals; he was always there for her. As were her parents, who saw the warning signs of her husband, Charles Whitman’s controlling behavior, but didn’t intervene.

When Kathy told her father, “…I love Charlie. But I wish I’d never met him,” her father asked whether Charlie had ever hurt her. Kathy recoiled. “No, but he can be violent,” she said. “Then get rid of him, before he kills you,” Nelson heard their father say. “Oh, Daddy. Good God,” Kathy replied. “Why would you say something like that?” Such were the times.

Because Nelson granted Scott-Coe, a professor of literature, full access to his sister’s voluminous writings—she wrote her husband hundreds of letters—readers see up close—and stripped bare—the empowerment struggle Kathy was engaged in.

Estimates are that there are more than 65,000 women killed by men every year, notes writer-activist Rebecca Solnit. This ultimate erasure, femicide, often comes, Solnit says, “after years or decades of being silenced or erased in the home, in daily life, by threat and violence.” While some women are erased a bit at a time, and some all at once, fortunately, some do reappear. Kathy “reappeared” because her brother, Nelson, fiercely protected the primary documents that preserved his sister’s voice.

More than bringing Kathy Leissner back to life, Unheard Witness reminds us that despite all the progress that’s been made since her murder in 1966—from shelters for abuse survivors and self-defense classes, to police trainings and batterer intervention groups holding men accountable—domestic violence remains a potentially lethal poison for which women have no vaccine. In bringing Kathy Leissner back to life, Jo Scott-Coe may now be helping to develop one.

Rob Okun ([email protected]) syndicated by Peace Voice, is editor emeritus of Voice Male, a magazine chronicling the antisexist men’s movement.

 

Rob Okun

Rob Okun

Rob Okun ([email protected]), syndicated by PeaceVoice, writes about politics and culture. He is editor-publisher of "Voice Male" magazine.

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

road work
Police, Virginia

Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

Crystal Graham
outdoor faucet
Virginia, Weather

Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp

Gene Zitver

As a pal of Jim Jordan, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was strong and steadfast in his support for Jordan’s bid to be Speaker of the House.

glenn youngkin
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin touts job growth in Virginia, doesn’t tout how much is the government

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local, Roads

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 23-27

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Virginia scores early, often in 3-0 win at Virginia Tech in ACC road finale

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy